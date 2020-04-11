ALLPORT — West Branch’s Ayden Gutierrez has been around sports most of his life.
The Warrior senior is a three-time letterwinner in baseball and football, and a four-time letterwinner in basketball.
He began playing baseball at age five. His older brother, Josh, played baseball and was a pitcher and shortstop just like Gutierrez.
His older sister Jess was the statistician for the baseball team, while his younger brother Hansen plays football, basketball and baseball.
Gutierrez says he loves all three sports he plays, but if he had to choose it would be too hard to pick between baseball and football.
“The amazing thing about football is that it takes 11 guys on every single down to have a successful team,” he said. “The saying that you are only as strong as your weakest link is most prominent in this sport. That aspect alone makes me love the game of football.
“What separates baseball from the rest however, is the fact that no matter what the score, you always have a chance. There is no mercy rule clock in baseball. Yes, the 10-run rule would be the equivalent, but you can’t take a knee in a one score game in baseball. You’re forced to throw the ball at the plate until the final strike is thrown, thus giving the team at bat a chance at all times. That is what makes baseball so great.”
In fact, Gutierrez said he has favorite memories from each of the sports he plays, including baseball, which hailed from his Little League days.
“When I was 11 years old, we beat the back-to-back league champion Bigler at home. That Bigler team hadn’t lost in two years. It was almost a David and Goliath feeling, even though we were 11 and 12-year-olds. I remember feeling as though I was truly on top of the world after that win.”
Gutierrez said the one thing he loves about sports in general is the lessons it has taught him.
“There are a numerous amount of metaphors that can be used to compare the game to life,” he said. “Sports teach you how to work as a team and what hard work truly is. Sports often give a person their first experience at facing adversity. Humans face adversity throughout their entire lives, and I truly think that sports teach boys and girls how to truly trust in yourself and overcome adversity. It has always been more than just a bat and a ball to me.
“Finally, the competitive spirit that sports provides is unlike anything else. I love to compete and everything that I do, and I trace that back to sports building that fire in me.”
Learning how to handle adversity came into effect on Thursday, when Gutierrez learned that Gov. Tom Wolf was shutting schools down for the rest of the school year, effectively ending his senior baseball season before it even started.
“Obviously this virus has affected the entire world,” he said. “With the schools being closed for good, my senior year of baseball has been canceled. I’ve been waiting for this last season for so long, and to just have it stripped away in the blink of an eye is very disheartening.
“However, I completely understand the circumstances that we have been presented with. I’ve been blessed with a tremendous high school career, and I have much to be thankful for. As much as this hurts, there is always a positive. Luckily for me, I’ve been presented the opportunity to play the next level, so it’s not goodbye quite yet.”
Gutierrez signed a letter of intent recently to play football at Grove City College. He also plans to try out for the baseball team.
At West Branch, he is the senior class president, National Honor Society president, a chief editor of the Warrior Watch (the school’s newspaper), editor of the yearbook, member of the Envirothon team and a drummer in the African drumming club. He also enjoys hunting with his grandfather, fishing and traveling.
Gutierrez said keeping up with his school work while being involved with so many activities is hard, but that he manages the best way he can.
“It can be challenging at times, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said. “There are many nights where I am up way past midnight studying after a game. Most of the time, when one sport ends, the other starts within a day or two. It has been a never-ending cycle since elementary school, but again I love it. If I could go back, I wouldn’t change a thing.”
He says he looks up to LeBron James a role model for the way he uses his celebrity to give back to others.
“The way that he handles fame is incredible to me,” said Gutierrez. “He has everything he could ever want at his fingertips, but yet he’s constantly giving back to others. He’s very adamant about being a good father, and that is very admirable. He’s never been in trouble with the law either. You see so many guys get handed fame and money and go down the wrong path. Yet, he’s out here building schools, paying for thousands of kids’ tuition, and much more.”
Gutierrez is the son of Tom and Samantha Lannen.
The Warrior also wants to major in communication studies, with plans to be a sports broadcaster or journalist once he graduates.