HOUTZDALE — West Branch head coach Jason Bainey had a message for his team Wednesday evening before taking the mat against rival Moshannon Valley at Lamont E. Close Gymnasium — show heart and fight for six minutes.
Message received.
The Warriors won all 10 bouts wrestled on the mat, only giving up 12 points due to forfeits, on the way to a convincing 62-12 victory over the Black Knights.
“We called the guys out, Coach (Davey) Williamson and I did,” Bainey said. “We said, ‘whether you win or lose you got to have heart and fight. It’s six minutes. You can’t quit. You gotta go hard. We’ll accept losing if you go hard. That’s all we ask.’
“I think wrestling Mo Valley, the guys were amped up. The big thing is we still have to learn. A lot of our starters are either sophomores or freshmen. So not being able to get in the practice room much this year makes it tough. But I thought we wrestled well tonight.”
Many of the Warriors took care of business quickly as five of the 10 winners earned first-period falls, something Bainey liked to see as teams are only a few weeks away from postseason action.
“It’s 15-20 days until the postseason,” Bainey said. “You have to get out on the mat and take care of business and save your energy because you’re going to be wrestling a lot ... sectionals, districts, regionals. Our guys just have to go out there and take care of business. I tell them to get off the mat as soon as they can. Anything crazy can happen the longer you let a match go.”
In all, West Branch won eight of the 10 bouts by fall, something Knight head coach Thad Walstrom says his team needs to learn from.
“You can’t lay around on the bottom,” Walstrom said. “You lay around on the bottom, you’re going to get cradled and you’re going to get pinned, plain and simple. We’ve been talking about that all year. You have to keep your head off the mat, and you have to move on the whistle and stand up. And if you don’t, this is what happens. We got outwrestled tonight, and that’s the way it goes sometimes.”
Warrior senior Will Herring got the Warriors off to a quick start at 152 with a pin of Mo Valley’s Austin Shoff at 1:03.
West Branch’s Tyce Cantolina followed with a 10-2 major decision over Skyler Warrick-Williams. Cantolina led 4-2 after one before upping the advantage to 8-2 in the second thanks to a pair of interlocking calls and a reversal. Cantolina finished things off with a takedown in the third to make it 10-2 and earn a bonus point in the dual.
Hayes Jones (172), Logan Folmar (189) and Billy Bumbarger (215) all came up with first-period falls to quickly up the Warriors lead to 28-0.
Jones used a bundle to turn Aaron Domanick before pinning him at 1:36. Folmar came out on top of two scrambles against Niko Smeal, taking a 9-1 lead in their bout before catching the Knight out of position and pinning him at 1:47. Bumbarger needed just 35 seconds to pin Lincoln Latosky.
At 285, Ethan Yingling bumped up from 215 to face Connor Williams and went the distance, defeating the Knight heavyweight by 11-1 major decision.
“I’ve been calling him out, probably a little too hard on him,” Bainey said of Yingling. “But he’s a senior and if he wants to do something, it’s now. It was good to bump up and see him go six minutes.”
Warrior 106-pounder Landon Bainey pinned Mo Valley’s Autumn Shoff in 30 seconds to up the visitors lead to 38-0 before teammate Landen Pase scored a second-period fall over Lucas Yarger. Pase used a bar to end things at 3:31.
Trailing 44-0, the Black Knights got on the board with consecutive forfeits. Aiden Smith (120) and Carson Moore (126) got the wins to make the score 44-12.
Warrior 132-pounder Kaleb Sallurday got a forfeit for West Branch to make it 56-12 before teammates Parker Johnson (138) and John Myers (145) closed things out with impressive second-period falls.
Johnson and Knight Jalen Kurtan battled through a scoreless first period that saw both wrestlers get out of jams after scrambles. Kurtan opened the scoring with a quick escape to start the second period, but Johnson was able to score a takedown and eventually work the Knight to his back for the fall at 3:47.
“It’s awesome to see Parker Johnson get a win,” Bainey said. “He’s a kid that came out in ninth grade. I would take 100 Parker Johnsons. He gets beat up in practice, his nose bleeds all the time but he comes to every single practice. He comes to the club when he can. It’s only his third year and anytime you can get a kid like that a win, it’s awesome.”
Myers also trailed in his bout before turning the tables on his opponent.
Mo Valley’s Jake Ball led 2-0 after a first-period takedown, but Myers reversed him early in the second and hooked up a cradle, securing the fall at 2:51.
“It was good to see some of our guys fight tonight,” Bainey said. “John Myers right at the end there was down 2-0 to Ball, who is a tough wrestler. He hit a switch and went and got the fall. And I thought that was a pretty impressive win for Logan Folmar. Smeal is a good wrestler and Logan went out and battled.”
Folmar and Domanick were presented with the Dylan Ludwig Memorial and Brandon Denochick Memorial awards following the match. The awards are given to the wrestlers selected by the head coaches as the most outstanding in the dual.
“Aaron puts in work every day,” Walstrom said. “Never misses practice. He hasn’t missed a practice in three years. He works hard, shows up every day and does what we ask him. He’s a good kid.”
West Branch improved to 3-2 with the win. The Warriors travel to Northern Bedford today.
“ I’m never satisfied. But this is our fifth match, and I’m happy so far,” Bainey said.
The Knights slipped to 1-4. Mo Valley visits Bellwood-Antis on Saturday.
“We need to get more matches, but we need some guys to drop,” Walstrom said. “I think that showed. They’re up. They’re wrestling too high and they’re getting outmuscled because they’re not big enough at the weights they’re at. We’ll try to get our weight loss plans where they need to be and start making a drop for postseason.”
West Branch 62,
Mo Valley 12
152—Will Herring, WB, pinned Austin Shoff, MV, 1:03. (6-0).
160—Tyce Cantolina, WB, maj. dec. Skyler Warrick-Williams, MV, 10-2. (10-0).
172—Hayes Jones, WB, pinned Aaron Domanick, MV, 1:36. (16-0).
189—Logan Folmar, WB, pinned Niko Smeal, MV, 1:47. (22-0).
215—Billy Bumbarger, WB, pinned Lincoln Latosky, MV, 0:35. (28-0).
285—Ethan Yingling, WB, maj. dec. Connor Williams, MV, 11-1. (32-0).
106—Landon Bainey, WB, pinned Autumn Shoff, MV, 0:30. (38-0).
113—Landen Pase, WB, pinned Lucas Yarger, MV, 3:31. (44-0).
120—Aiden Smith, MV, won by forfeit. (44-6).
126—Carson Moore, MV, won by forfeit. (44-12).
132—Kaleb Sallurday, WB, won by forfeit. (50-12).
138—Parker Johnson, WB, pinned Jalen Kurtan, MV, 3:47. (56-12).
145—John Myers, WB, pinned Jake Ball, MV, 2:51. (62-12).