ALLPORT — Kids who get lunch through the program at the West Branch School District will get an added surprise today when they pick up.
The West Branch Wrestling Booster Club purchased 450 hoagies through Ultimate Subs in Hollidaysburg, and they will be added to the regular lunch items and snack items that the school has for this week.
“It was something pretty cool that we could do for the school,” said Warriors head wrestling coach Jason Bainey. “I came up with the idea because of all the craziness going on right now.
“We just wanted a way to keep everyone’s morale up.”
Bainey contacted West Branch superintendent Michelle Dutrow and told her of his idea.
“She thought it was a great idea,” he said. “We were trying to figure out a way to distribute them and she offered to let us put them in with the main school lunches and snacks they provide.”
The booster club contacted two sub shops they deal with frequently — Ultimate Subs and Troy’s Philadelphia Style Hoagies in Bellefonte.
“We use both places quite a bit for our Ultimate Warrior Tournament that we host, as well as fundraisers,” Bainey said. “I contacted Troy Guenot and he was excited. He was appreciative that we thought of him. You know how small businesses are struggling right now, so we wanted to this in a way we could help those who have helped us in the past.”
Both businesses gave the booster club a small discount on the hoagies, of which Troy’s went into the lunches last Tuesday.
“Troy is a Bald Eagle Area wrestling fan,” Bainey said. “His brother coaches there. He has had his hoagie business for a long time, and we thought what would be better than using two local guys to help us.”
The booster club also thought it was a great idea.
So the club gladly wrote the check and purchased a total of 900 hoagies to be delivered to the school.
“The booster club thought it was a great idea,” said Bainey. “It was a way to say thank you for all of the support we got from the school and the community.
“This was a great way to do that.”
The West Branch school district began their grab and go lunches for the students on March 17.
The district now distributes the lunches on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The school provides three breakfasts, three lunches, three dinners and three snacks during the Tuesday pickup. Friday’s pickup includes four breakfasts, four lunches, four dinners and four snacks.
Parents can email kwoodring@westbranch.org to RSVP for their meals if they have not used the meal pickup in the past.
They will need the number of children you are picking up for and the location you wish to pick up at.
There are three pickup locations — West Branch Area High School, Grassflat Fire Hall and the Pine Glen Fire Hall in Karthaus.
Pickups can be made between 12-1 p.m. via a drive-thru set up at the locations.
For more information, please see the school’s Facebook page — West Branch Area School District — for updated information from the superintendent and the district.