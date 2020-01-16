ALLPORT — After getting a big win over Moshannon Valley on Tuesday night, the West Branch wrestling team continued to roll on Thursday, defeating visiting Everett 49-19.
The Warriors picked up seven wins on the mat, in addition to two forfeits to improve to 6-7 overall on the year.
West Branch’s Brandon Foltz got things off on the right foot, defeating Everett’s Darrin Beegle 8-7 at 182 pounds. Foltz led 7-1 after the first period, before Beegle scored six points in the second period. Foltz had a pivotal escape in the frame to go on and win by one point.
At 195, Ethan Yingling pinned Cody Rock in 3:53 to put WB up 9-0. West Branch’s Billy Bumbarger lost a hard-fought 7-3 match to Logan Propst at 220, while Everett’s Quinton Beegle nabbed a forfeit to tie things up at 9-9.
Landen Pase (106) and Kaleb Sallurday (113) earned forfeit victories for WB to give the hosts a 21-9 advantage.
There was no match at 120. At 126, WB’s Parker Johnson was down 4-1 to Jacob Younker when he attempted a reversal and got caught for the fall in 1:19.
West Branch got the points right back at 132 pounds as Aaron Myers made quick work of Jaden Perrin in 45 seconds to give WB the 27-15 advantage.
At 138, West Branch freshman John Myers took on Lane Younker. Younker won 9-0, but Myers continued to work the whole match, keeping himself out of major trouble.
“We’ve been preaching to the guys that they have to stay off their backs,” West Branch head coach Jason Bainey said. “I don’t care if you get beat 13 or 14-0. Just fight. That’s the name of the game. That’s what some of these younger guys have to learn.
“We won a couple of matches tonight because we are getting in better shape. But we still have work to do. It’s a young group. Some days we are on, some days we are off, and tonight I thought we did pretty well.”
The hosts closed out the final four bouts with wins, including a big 17-7 major decision by Logan Folmar at 145.
Folmar took down Everett’s Sid Grove almost immediately to start the match, going up 5-0 before Grove escaped and got his own takedown. Folmar built that lead to 11-7 at the end of two periods, before getting a reversal and back points in the third to set the final.
Tyce Cantolina pinned Everett’s Justin Warrick in 1:57 at 152, while Will Herring needed just 46 seconds to deck Karl Foor at 160 pounds.
Hayes Jones closed out the match for WB with a fall in 2:23 over Seth Snyder to set the final at 41-19.
“Ethan beat a kid that was 15-5. Billy Bumbarger goes out there and only loses by decision to one of their better wrestlers,” Bainey said. “John Myers wrestled the best kid on their team and only lost 9-0 and was going for a takedown at the end.
“That’s what I want to see from my guys, fighting till the end. Logan Folmar had a big win. That kid was a PJW state medalist. So he wrestled well. Parker Johnson was going for the lead and just got caught in a mixer. That’s the kind of fight I like to see out of my guys. I don’t worry about wins and losses. It’s nice to see the heart and effort.”
West Branch is headed to the Clearfield Duals on Saturday.
“We are young. We are building for these next couple of years. It’s nice to get two wins this week. We are really battling to get into the district duals. We went to states five years in a row and we made the team duals eight or nine years in a row.
“We shot ourselves in the foot at Juniata, going 1-4. Clearfield will be just as tough. Jeff (Aveni) always runs a nice tournament over there. It’s nice to get on a bus for 15 or 20 minutes to go and wrestle the type of competition that will be there. We just want to battle and win a few matches if possible.”
Everett dropped to 3-11 on the year.
West Branch 49, Everett 19
182—Brandon Foltz, WB, dec. Darrin Beegle, E, 8-7. (3-0).
195—Ethan Yinglling, WB, pinned Cody Rock, E, 3:53. (9-0).
220—Logan Propst, E, dec. Billy Bumbarger, WB, 7-3. (9-3).
285—Quinton Beegle, E, won by forfeit. (9-9).
106—Landen Pase, WB, won by forfeit. (15-9).
113—Kaleb Sallurday, WB, won by forfeit. (21-9).
120—No match. (21-9).
126—Jacob Younker, E, pinned Parker Johnson, WB, 1:19. (21-15).
132—Aaron Myers, WB, pinned Jaden Perrin, E, :45. (27-15).
138—Lane Younker, E, maj. dec. John Myers, WB, 9-0. (27-19).
145—Logan Folmar, WB, maj. dec. Sid Grove, E, 17-7. (31-19).
152—Tyce Cantolina, WB, pinned Justin Warrick, E, 1:57. (37-19).
160—Will Herring, WB, pinned Karl Foor, E, :46. (43-19).
170—Hayes Jones, WB, pinned Seth Snyder, E, 2:23. (49-19).