CLAYSBURG — In 2008 the Inter-County Conference began play to determine the true champion in volleyball.
In the inaugural game saw Everett and West Branch fight for the title.
On Tuesday, those two teams squared off at the Claysburg-Kimmel gym for the 2019 crown. West Branch jumped out ahead early and powered past the locals for a 25-12, 25-14, 25-15 victory.
“We’re glad we represent the ICC North,” said West Branch coach Terry Trude. “Sue (Conner) does a great job with their (Everett’s) program. They’re very competitive.
“We’re fortunate we shut down their middle, which is a big-time hitter. It seems like they were out of system tonight.”
West Branch has won every time it has appeared in the final. To date the team has 11 titles, the only exception being when Bellwood-Antis took the crown in 2012.
In the opening game, Everett’s Ella Hinish opened with an ace after a carry call against West Branch to give Everett a 2-0 lead. That was the only lead the team would have in the opening game as West Branch got the sideout and a seven-point run by Taylor Kalke pushed the ICC North Division champs ahead, 8-2, before an Everett sideout. Kalke had two aces in the run, as well as a pair of kills from Emma Morlock.
Everett’s run was short-lived with a West Branch sideout and WB’s Morgan Glace posted a five-point run.
Small runs were earned by each team before West Branch’s Corrin Evans added a five-point run to put the north champs ahead, 24-8, before Everett’s Brooklyn Beegle got the sideout.
She then stepped up to the service line and had an ace, a block by Aly Daley, and an unforced error by West Branch to cut the deficit in half, 24-12, but a service error gave West Branch the opening game, 25-12.
West Branch controlled much of the second set, holding a 20-11 lead before Daley got a sideout for Everett and the south champs recorded service point from Beegle. The stretch was small and West Branch got the sideout and a two-point run from Kalke for a 23-13 lead.
The two teams exchanged sideouts before West Branch’s Taylor Myers recorded a kill to end the second game with a 25-14 win.
The third game was a tight battle before West Branch rallied with an eight-point run by Morlock.
Hinish got a service point, but West Branch got the sideout and an ace by Kalke.
Daley picked up the sideout for Everett, but West Branch got the sideout on the ensuing serve.
Glace had a stretch of two points before an Everett sideout to keep West Branch ahead, 5-3.
Daley stepped up to the line for Everett and had an ace during a run of four points and helped Everett to a 7-5 lead before an Everett error gave West Branch the sideout.
Morlock recorded her run before Everett got a sideout.
The south division leaders struggled at the service line as West Branch jumped ahead to a 20-11 lead before Hinish had a run of three points, the stretch highlighted by a pair of kills by Daley, keeping it a seven-point deficit, 21-14.
After exchanging sideouts, Glace had an ace during a three-point rally to secure the third game and title, 25-15.
“West Branch played very smart,” said Everett coach Sue Conner. “They used what they learned in our scrimmage.
“We couldn’t seem to adjust to their style of play. Congrats to West Branch.”
“You have to have luck and go through the whole year with no injuries,” Trude explained. “We did that as a team. We’re much better than we were at the beginning of the year.?
West Branch was paced by Kalke’s 14 service points and four aces. Morlock had three aces, 11 kills, and 5 blocks. She and Glace each had nine points at the line, while Glace added 27 assists. Taylor Myers also finished with 11 kills.
West Branch improved to 29-4 overall and 14-1 in the ICC. The Lady Warriors await seeding for the District 6 playoffs.