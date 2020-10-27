CLAYSBURG — In the battle of Warriors, it was West Branch getting the best of Everett for the 2020 Inter-County Conference volleyball championship, Tuesday.
West Branch won 3-0 with game scores of 25-14, 25-20, 25-21.
“Everett was undefeated, and they’re a really good team,” said West Branch coach Terry Trude. “They’re the top team in District 5-AA. We scrimmaged them earlier in the year. We knew they were excellent. Sue Conner (Everett’s coach) does a great job with their program.”
West Branch had its best scoring run from the service line in the opening game, recording 17 points total.
Ella Miller opened the game with a point from the line. Following a pair of sideouts, Morgan Glace added three more points, helped by Everett errors putting the North Division champions ahead, 5-2, after Everett’s Lainie Treece got the sideout.
Everett got a sideout with the help of Aly Daley’s block, but her next hit went out of bounds.
The two teams exchanged sideouts, and West Branch’s Taylor Myers got a pair of points for a 9-4 lead.
Everett snagged a sideout and Treece got a service point, but West Branch got the sideout with a kill.
The two teams exchanged sideouts and West Branch’s Meghan Cantolina added a run of three points. Ella Miller added a run of seven points for West Branch, boosting West Branch’s lead to 21-9.
Everett got a service point by Annie Nave and three points from Ashlyn Hicks, but West Branch’s lead was too much as West Branch’s Emma Morlock finished out the first game with a pair of aces for the 25-14 victory.
The next two games were much closer than the first, but many of the points earned were from sideouts. Everett amassed just six service points in the second game, while West Branch had just 10.
In a back and forth game, Everett held a 14-11 lead over West Branch in the second game after Hicks got an ace and a kill by Treece. West Branch got the sideout, but the two teams struggled with serving as Everett led, 16-14.
Cantonlina stepped up to the service line and had an ace during a three-point run, giving West Branch a short-lived lead before Everett’s Annie Nave got the sideout.
West Branch took control of the game late with the help of a three-point rally by Morlock as West Branch pulled within two points for the game victory. However, Everett got the sideout, but committed a service error before West Branch got a kill to end the game, 25-20.
The final game was much like the second, with the score remaining close until late in the game.
Everett held a 14-10 lead after West Branch had its first service error of the third game.
Treece ripped off two points with the run being highlighted by a Brooklyn Beegle kill. West Branch’s Marley Croyle got the kill for the sideout, but the two teams struggled to hold serve until Everett’s Marissa Hillegas had an ace in a two-point run.
The two teams struggled to find a substantial run at the service line as the game ended. West Branch secured the victory with a kill by Katrina Cowder to win its 12th ICC Championship.
This win also marks West Branch’s fourth in a row.
“I thought we had good ball control,” Trude added. “We served really well. They were playing defense against us for most of the night. We got a lot of players in tonight. It was a really good balance tonight.
“Taylor Myers was really smart at the net tonight. She had some key hits down the stretch.
“We served well. Meghan Cantolina has been on a tear. Emma Morlock is really smart with the ball.”
Morlock led West Branch with 11 points.
Taylor Myers had eight kills and three blocks. Glace led the team with 30 assists. Cantolina had eight digs, while Corrin Evans and Abby Gallaher had five digs each.
Glendale bested Northern Bedford in the junior high tournament, 2-1. The Lady Vikings won with game scores of 25-19, 21-25, 15-13.