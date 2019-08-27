ALLPORT — With seven letterwinners back, including 2018 Progressland Player of the Year Taylor Kalke, the West Branch volleyball team looks to be in good shape heading into 2019.
The Lady Warriors have been working hard in the offseason, trying to build depth and get better in hopes of repeating as Inter-County Conference champions for a seventh straight year.
“This group wants to get better and is working hard,” said head coach Terry Trude. “They are very coachable and enjoy the sport and typically have fun with playing volleyball at this level.
“I like that they have attended every off-season activity and are very dedicated and reliable to the expectations of our program, as well as trying to compete at the highest level. We made some position changes and the kids are open minded to try to improve all aspects of our team.”
Back for West Branch are senior Kalke, juniors Corrin Evans, Morgan Glace, Ella Miller, Emma Morlock and Taylor Myers and sophomore Meghan Cantolina.
Both Glace and Myers were Progressland first team selections last season. Glace had a Progressland leading 730 assists last year and tallied 178 service points. Myers added 228 kills and led the Lady Warriors with 264 service points and 46 aces.
“I am excited to see what they can do,” said Trude of his letterwinners. “We were fortunate that we gained experience with our sophomores and freshmen by having them play a lot of minutes in a majority of our games last year.”
The Lady Warriors lost five seniors last year including Progressland first teamer Liz Moore, who racked up 194 kills and 185 digs. She was also West Branch’s leading server.
“We lost five seniors last year and they will be hard to replace,” said Trude. “Liz was a great defensive player and Cheyanne Harris really improved throughout the year. Alyssa (Ferguson), Kiersten (Hampton) and Marina (Mann) also played a lot of defense and provided a spark for us at times.”
Moore and Myers were solid at the front last season, helping when Kalke gets double blocked.
Despite the extra attention, Kalke finished the year with 287 kills and 38 blocks. She also had 150 service points and 39 aces.
“She came up big for us in the second part of the season and is capable of having big nights,” Trude said. “We are hoping that she becomes more consistent at every aspect of her game including serving and passing.
“We expect her to be a six-rotation player. Hittingwise she just needs to see the court and visualize how she can spread the floor with her array of shots.”
Most of the letterwinners will be in the starting lineup, although Trude says nothing is set in stone.
“We have 6-8 players in starting roles and 2-3 additional freshmen pushing for playing time this year at the varsity level,” Trude said. “Outside hitters are Emma Morlock and Meghan Cantolina; middle hitters are Taylor Kalke and Taylor Myers and Abby Gallaher. Opposite is Corrin Evans and setter is Morgan Glace. Libero is Ella Miller.
“Freshmen that could contribute early include Kamyrn MacTavish, Savannah Hoover, Haley Wooster and Matayha Kerin.”
West Branch is looking forward to another tough schedule this season, playing defending state champion Bald Eagle Area and Class 3A team Central Mountain.
“You have to play a competitive schedule to get better,” said Trude. “Bald Eagle won the state championship last year in 2A and return their entire lineup, so that will present a stiff challenge for us.
“We have been ICC Champions for the past 10 out of 11 seasons, which means we have to be better than 14 teams in the north and south divisions, which is a tremendous accomplishment for a school our size. Our overall record in the ICC since its inception in 2008 is 161-3, which is incredible.
“We know on every given night every team is giving their best effort to beat us so we can’t take anyone for granted. I don’t know if the girls realize what it takes to be the best every year. We are having fun with it, but also recognize it is hard to stay at the top of the ICC.
“I think the girls understand what it takes to get to that level, including the off-season and all the commitments along the way. We are thankful and blessed just to have this opportunity.”
Goals for the Lady Warriors include winning the ICC title, being one of the top two teams in District 6 and playing in the PIAA Tournament.
Trude will be assisted this season by Mariah McDowell, Taylor Trude, Kody Trude and Laura Trude.
West Branch opens the season on Saturday at the Central Mountain Tournament.
Roster
Seniors
*Taylor Kalke, Rachel Yingling.
Juniors
*Corrin Evans, *Morgan Glace, *Ella Miller, *Emma Morlock, *Taylor Myers.
Sophomores
Vesta Brickley, *Meghan Cantolina, Abby Gallaher.
Freshmen
Lauren Coudriet, Tayla Dorbolo, Cassidy Frey, Megan Glace, Savannah Hoover, Matayha Kerin, Kamryn MacTavish, Hayley Wooster.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
31—at Central Mountain Tournament, 8 a.m.
September
3—Glendale. 5—at Moshannon Valley. 9—Central Mountain. 10—Bellwood-Antis. 12—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 17—at Mount Union. 19—Juniata Valley. 21—Warrior Blast Tournament, 9 a.m. 24—Williamsburg. 26—at Glendale.
October
1—Moshannon Valley. 3—at Bellwood-Antis. 8—Claysburg-Kimmel. 10—Mount Union. 14—Bald Eagle Area. 15—at Juniata Valley. 17—at Williamsburg. 19—at Elk County Catholic Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
All matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.