ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team returns 10 letterwinners from last year’s 31-4-3 squad.
That includes returning Progressland Player of the Year Taylor Myers and first team all-state setter Morgan Glace.
“We are expecting to have a great year this year with 10 letterwinners back from our outstanding year last year,” said Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude. “We have five seniors that have provided outstanding leadership in our program and they love to compete on a daily basis.
“They have put a lot of time in the program and have played for our SLAM Club team since elementary/junior high. They are great kids and are really fun to coach and we are really excited to have this opportunity to play with the current COVID-19 restrictions.
The bar is set high for West Branch, who has won the last 11 of 12 Inter-County Conference championships.
“You need to beat 14 teams in the ICC (North and South) on a yearly basis just to claim your league title,” Trude said. “I think we have potential to be a state ranked Class A team as well as competing for district title with Bishop Guilfoyle, Juniata Valley, and West Shamokin as potential matchups.”
West Branch returns five seniors who have seen significant time on the varsity level, including Myers and Glace, who have been starting for years.
“The seniors — Ella Miller, Taylor Myers, Emma Morlock, Corrin Evans and Morgan Glace — have been positive role models for the team and we are constantly evaluating what is working and accessing our strengths and weaknesses as a team.
“I really like their attitudes and leadership as an entire group, so we certainly have a lot of talent returning.”
The Lady Warriors have been one of the top serving teams in Progressland for the last decade. And Trude thinks that will be a crucial stat this season.
“We are developing a new serve that we hope will be consistent, but also create difficulties for the opposing serve receive rotations. We have a number of players that really can serve aggressively with their serve.
“I am relatively surprised with the number of players that have increased their serving speed and delivery. I think we have potential to score a lot of aces as well as getting teams to be out of system quickly based on our serve.”
The Lady Warriors will have to replace a big hole in Taylor Kalke, the Progressland Player of the Year in 2018.
“We certainly will miss Taylor Kalke because you never replace a player of that caliber, but we are excited with our depth and we have four middle hitters that can play at the varsity level and we seem to be a little bit taller than last year.
“I think we will be a better defensive team overall than last year with added emphasis on not letting ball hit the floor and be in better defensive position to read the opposing teams.”
Trude said with a roster of 19 players, the depth on the team is good.
“We are extremely deep at multiple positions and have four or five freshmen and three sophomores pushing for a starting position on our varsity team. I could play 12 or 13 kids without losing any talent within the rotation. It makes my job much harder to come up with the best rotation on the floor.
“We have freshmen that are ready to play at the varsity level which is unusual for our program. The competition has been outstanding in practices and it is making our team so much better. I like that everyone has been open minded regarding making changes for the best of the team.”
The Lady Warriors have been working hard on the basics, including serve-receive.
“We play a unique game to award the best three passers per practice. They need to score 21 on their serve-receive by making a 2 or 3 pass, if they score a 0 or 1 they leave the court and serve until they bump another player off the court by having a great serve. This has improved our skill set in passing as well as serving. We always work on team defense and being dynamic on offense.”
Goals for the team are to win another ICC title, a district title and have an opportunity to play at the state level if they have playoffs.
The playoff scenario is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, something the team has had to work through will all the new health and safety regulations.
“We have a great trainer in Ashlee McQuown,” Trude said. “She really cares about the student-athletes at West Branch and has worked with all of our athletic teams to make sure we are in compliance with COVID -19 restrictions, as well as educating coaches on medical trends.
“Our athletic director Dave Williamson always takes care of making sure that we follow recommendations of this pandemic. We have stayed positive throughout this process despite the restrictions.”
Trude will be assisted this year by Taylor Trude, Breanna Hayward and Kody Trude.
Roster
Seniors
*Corrin Evans, *Morgan Glace, *Ella Miller, *Emma Morlock, *Taylor Myers.
Juniors
*Abby Gallaher, *Meghan Cantolina.
Sophomores
Tayla Dorbolo, Cassidy Frey, Megan Glace, *Savannah Hoover, Matayha Kerin, *Kamryn MacTavish, *Hayley Wooster.
Freshmen
Katrina Cowder, Shianna Hoover, Brooklynn Myers, Allie Shingledecker.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
14—at Central Mountain, 7 p.m. 15—Moshannon Valley. 17—at Bellwood-Antis. 21—at Bald Eagle Area. 22—Claysburg-Kimmel. 24—at Mount Union. 29—at Juniata Valley.
October
1—Williamsburg. 5—at Williamsburg. 6—Juniata Valley. 8—Glendale. 13—at Moshannon Valley. 15—Bellwood-Antis. 19—at Glendale. 20—at Claysburg-Kimmel, 6:30 p.m. 22—Mount Union. 24—at Elk County Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
All matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.