ALLPORT — For West Branch a fast start out of the gate meant jumping out to a 2-0 lead on Glendale Thursday night.
But the Lady Vikings upped their game in the third set, forcing the Lady Warriors to eke out a 25-22 victory in the fourth set to win the match.
West Branch won the first two sets 25-10 and 25-12 before Glendale jumped back in with a 25-22 victory of its own in the third game.
“The first two games we played at a high level and I think Glendale wasn’t ready for our tempo,” said Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude. “We knew they had athletes. Olivia Reese played club ball and we knew she was a tremendous player and that she was going to score.
“Kyla Campbell is a good athlete as well. We knew she was going to get her share of points too.”
However, West Branch dominated the first two sets, getting several kills from Taylor Myers, Emma Morlock and Abby Gallaher.
Key for the Lady Warriors in the first set was a nine-point run from Morgan Glace at the service line that took a 13-9 game to a 23-9 game before the Lady Vikings finally got a side out.
Glace also had a key run in the second set, serving up eight straight points to make it 9-0. She finished the night with 44 assists and 19 service points,
Glendale finally got things in gear in the third set, going up 9-4 on West Branch off the serve of Samantha Cherry. She led the Lady Vikings in service points with 10 on the night.
Despite Cherry’s run being the longest one of the game, the Lady Vikings were able to keep the Lady Warriors on their heels long enough to come away with a 25-22 victory.
“We were slow to get started by once we found our groove, we played well,” said Glendale head coach Brenda Hewitt. “This was the competition. It was going to show us where we were as a team. We hung with them. We just need to do that out of the gate.”
West Branch struggled to get a rhythm after they started subbing midway through the game.
“The third game we tried to sub a little bit and get some of our younger players in there, but the momentum changed a little bit and it was an even game at that point,” Trude said.
After forcing a fourth set, both teams struggled to get their offenses going, as they traded several points back and forth.
Eventually West Branch was able to gain some momentum and Corrin Evans served up the final two points to set the final at 25-22.
“I want them to be quick,” Trude said. “The ICC doesn’t have a lot of quick balls, so we wanted to increase our tempo to keep them guessing what we are doing. When we do that, we are pretty strong.
“Taylor Myers had a monster game. She was to hit the zones and she played really well.”
Myers led all hitters with 19 kills on the night. She also had eight digs. Morlock netted 10 kills and eight service points, while Meghan Cantolina had 12 digs.
Ella Miller added 12 service points, while Abby Gallaher and Marley Croyle each had seven kills.
“We are ranked 5th in Class A, so that says a lot about where we are,” Trude said. “That also says a lot about Glendale, because they have raised their level as well.
“We thought we got beat in the 10-foot line too much tonight. We are going to work on that in practice. I was pleased with the effort though. We just need to continue to get better.
Campbell led the Lady Vikings with 10 kills and five blocks. Olivia Reese had nine kills and five service points, while Cherry had four kills and a block.
“Overall, I am very pleased with how they played,” Hewitt said. “If we had come out of the gate swinging, it could have been different. Once we started playing aggressively, then things were working in our favor a little bit.
“West Branch is always a phenomenal team.”
Glendale dropped to 11-1 overall. The Lady Vikings host St. Joseph’s on Monday.
West Branch improved to 11-1 overall. The Lady Warriors travel to Clearfield on Monday.
In jayvee action, WB won 25-7 and 25-20.