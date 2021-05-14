The West Branch girls track and field team fared well at the Inter-County Conference Championships at Bellwood-Antis on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Warriors placed in nine events, winning three.
Freshman Jenna Mertz had a big day, winning both the 100-meter dash (13.28) and the 400-meter dash (1:02.42).
Mertz was also a member of the winning 1600-meter relay team, along with Paige Washic, Lauren Timblin and Madison Kephart, that set a school record with a time of 4:23.15.
“These girls just seem to be getting faster everyday,” said West Branch head coach Adam Carr. “I am excited to see what we can do at districts.”
Timblin placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.42, while Kephart was third in the 800-meter run (2:37.23).
Marley Croyle also took third place in the javelin with a heave of 94-8. Teammate Mariah Hayles was fourth in the same event with a throw of 85-5.
Katrina Cowder was sixth in the discus with a throw of 79-8, while Emily Parks was sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.51.)
West Branch returns to action on Tuesday at at the District 9 Championships.