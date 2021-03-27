ALLPORT — The West Branch track and field team has faced adversity before. They are the only Progressland team that does not have a track, meaning they travel for all of their meets.
Now, a year removed from losing their 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warriors and Lady Warriors are just happy to be back training and competing.
“It feels like business as usual, except that we are starting with a little further behind than usual,” said WB head coach Adam Carr. “We are trying to fill more holes in our lineup with less experience, so it is taking longer to get ready for our first meet than usual.”
The team does return a total of nine letterwinners with Hayes Jones, Noah Hoffner and Justin Mulhollem on the boys’ side and Ella Miller, Vesta Brickley, Madison Kephart, Lauren Timblin, Mariah Hayles and Paige Washic on the girls’ side.
Carr said he will be relying heavily on his letterwinners this season.
“More than ever I am going to need them to show some leadership, and help me get the less experienced athletes ready,” he said. “Usually, I only have to get the incoming freshman plus a couple of late comers to the program ready.
“This year, my freshman and sophomores have not competed at a meet, so I need my letterwinners to step up and get this team ready. I also expect them to score a lot of points. I have some big points scorers coming back.”
One thing that has been a positive is the new addition with the school’s football field renovation — a running/sprint track around the field.
“Even though it is not a regular track, what we were given has been awesome,” Carr said. “I have 4 regular sprinting lanes, a same surface track that runs around the football field, and a new long/triple jump pit. Having daily access to these new upgrades has been a lifesaver after losing a season. Our practices are more efficient and meaningful than I ever remember them.”
Despite the normalcy in training, the team is still dealing with mandates and rules put in place due to the pandemic, both by the school district and the state.
“There are the basic mask and sanitation procedures, but my athletes and coaches are already well versed in such things,” said Carr. “We do lose some practice time for temperature checks, but the efficiency of using our new facilities have seemed to even that out a bit.”
Despite losing a year, the Lady Warriors have a pretty balanced team with a total of 21 athletes, including 10 juniors.
“At the moment, my girls team should be well balanced,” Carr said. “I have numerous athletes in each event, and athletes will have to compete to get into some of the relays. Obviously some shifting will go on, but my girls team feels very well balanced. On the boys side, our numbers are way lower than usual. I am just trying to get an athlete in every event at this point, and still have some work ahead of me.”
Carr said he is expecting several athletes to have breakout years.
“Lauren Timblin had a great year as a freshman,” he said. “She is my returning athlete that scored the most points. Even if she scores as many points as she did her freshman year, I will consider it a great success. Madison Kephart also scored a lot of points for me her freshman year, and I think she is as fast and tough as ever. Then to round out the girls, Vesta Brickley has started the season in better form than when she was a freshman, so I expect to get a lot of points from her.
“On the boys side, Noah Hoffner is my biggest returning point scorer. He is going to be my top athlete in several events. Justin Mulhollem is coming back in good form. He is going to score us a lot of points in the long distance events.”
Carr said while all of the positions aren’t cemented down, things could continue to change because he has so many new athletes on the roster.
“Positions are still open for the most part,” said Carr. “Many of my athletes are brand new, and even the veterans lose a lot with so much time between actual meets. Not to mention many of my veterans are different athletes after a year off. Many will fill their usual roles, but there will be a lot of movement.”
With so many new athletes, Carr said younger athletes may see more time than in the past.
“My boys team is way too small not to utilize everyone as much as possible,” he said. “The girls are pretty evenly distributed among the events, so they will all be getting a lot of events in.”
Carr said the goals for the team are the same as in year’s past.
“My goals are pretty stable year to year,” he said. “I try to put athletes in the positions that will score us the most points. Then that will give us the best chance to win some meets. I also want to get as many district qualifiers as possible, and hopefully get someone to states.”
Carr, who will focus on his throwers and jumpers, will be assisted by brother, Joshua, who works with the long and middle distance runners, his sister-in-law Tabytha, who will take care of the sprinters and hurdlers and volunteer assitants Patty and Mike Wood.
West Branch opens the season on April 6 at a tri-meet with Northern Bedford and Fannett Metal.
Rosters
Boys
Seniors
Jack Danko, *Noah Hoffner, *Hayes Jones, *Justin Mulhollem, Brenden Zetts.
Juniors
Parker Johnson, Bradley Wood.
Sophomores
Isaiah Bloom, Noah Ryder.
Freshmen
Jacob Alexander, Sage Carr, Matt Eirich.
Girls
Seniors
*Ella Miller.
Juniors
*Vesta Brickley, Katlyn Folmar, Abby Gallaher, Eleyna Hanslovan, *Mariah Hayles, *Madison Kephart, Olivia Stavola, *Lauren Timblin, *Paige Washic, Gretchen Yatchik.
Sophomores
Erika Alexander, Emily Parks.
Freshmen
Jessica Batcho, Emma Bucha, Kartrina Cowder, Marley Croyle, Abby Diviney, Payten Johnson, Jenna Mertz, Sydney Yontosh.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
April
6—at Northern Bedford/Fannett Metal tri-meet. 13—at Juniata Valley/Everett tri-meet. 20—at Southern Huntingdon/McConnellsburg tri-meet. 22—at Mount Union/Southern Fulton/Tussey Mountain quad-meet, 3:45 p.m. 27—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 29—at Williamsburg/Bellwood-Antis tri-meet, 3:45 p.m.
May
3—at Bellwood-Antis Invite, 3:30 p.m. 7—at Mountain Lion Track and Field Classic, 1 p.m. 10—at Inter-County Conference Meet, 3:30 p.m.12—at Juniata Valley Invitational.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless noted