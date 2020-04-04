ALLPORT — The West Branch track and field team returns 16 letterwinners for the 2020 season — nine on the boys’ side and seven on the girls’ side.
With that much experience back, longtime head coach Adam Carr expects a lot from them.
“I am expecting them to score a lot of points,” he said. “Currently with the holes in my lineup, I will need them to score a lot to win some meets.”
The boys’ side has 24 athletes on the roster, while the girls have just 15.
“We had a surge of new athletes after the first couple of practices,” Carr said. “This is a huge help. With 18 events in Pennsylvania high school track and field, and three places in each event in a regular meet; I need as many athletes as I can get.
“The struggle every year is getting new athletes to fill in positions of graduating athletes. Sometimes too many athletes cause logistical issues of keeping everyone on track and in the right places, but that is a good problem to have.”
The girls return sprinters Mariah Hayles, Lauren Timblin and Paige Washic, along with middle distance runners Madison Kephart, Ella Miller and Trinity Prestash. Vesta Brickley is lone thrower who was a letterwinner last season.
“We have a strong core of sprinters and middle distance athletes,” Carr said of his girls. “I expect to do well in the 100, 200, 400, 400 relay, and 1600 relay. I have a lot of returning letter winners and point scorers in those areas.”
For the boys, sprinters Branden Foltz and Noah Hoffner return, as do long distance runners Alex Godin, Kyle Godin and Hayes Jones. Middle distance runners Aidan Kephart and Will Herring, as well as thrower Dalton Kristofits round out the letterwinners for the Warriors.
“I have a lot of good individuals in various areas — Noah Hoffner in sprints, Will Herring in middle distance, Dalton Kristofits in throwing,” Carr said. “However, I believe our biggest asset will be long distance. We have a hard working crew of long distance athletes, and I will be excited to see them compete.”
Even with such an experienced group back on both sides, Carr said the team will still have to fill some holes.
“We will need to fill holes in hurdles and jumping on both sides,” he said. “Hurdles will probably have to be filled by new athletes, which will cause us some growing pains. The only consolation will be this is a tough area for a lot of teams, and new athletes can often be very competitive in that event.
“The holes in jumping will not be as hard to fill. I have some runners that have been looking for a new or fourth event that didn’t include running. I think we will be able to fill some of our holes in jumping events with some veterans, which will be able to score points from the get go.”
Carr said there are several girls who can compete for the top point getters this season.
“Lauren Timblin and Madison Kephart stand out,” said Carr. “They were my number two and four point scorers last year as freshman, and they are my top two returning point scorers. I expect a lot of growth in the coming season, and can see both of them scoring a lot more points.
“Paige Washic also scored a lot of points for us last season, and is in events that has strong in-team competition.”
For the boys, there is a similar list.
“Kyle Godin, Noah Hoffner, and Will Herring stand out,” said Carr. “Kyle will be coming back from an injury, and we are looking to add a jumping event and reduce his running events. He is my leading returning point scorer, and we still expect him to score a lot of points despite coming back from an injury.
“Noah Hoffner now has a season under his belt, and I expect him to score a lot of points in the sprints. Will Herring is just an all-around athlete. We could put him in a lot of events, and he would score points.
“While Dalton Kristofits did not score as many points as the others on this list; it bears noting that he scored all of his points with strong competition within our own team, and that competition graduated.”
Carr said that the athletes know what to expect from him since he and his staff has been together so long. He bring back assistant coaches Josh Carr and Patty Wood, while Mike Wood continues to be a volunteer assistant.
“Athletes know what to expect from practice to practice and even from season to season,” he said. “There is a consistency that helps foster stability, which I think contributes to the numbers we get year to year.
“They also come with a wealth of experience and knowledge that is invaluable to the team. They know what is needed day to day to get us ready for the season, and to get our athletes to perform their best.”
Carr said the goals are to get their athletes into better shape.
“Then we want to get our athletes in the events that will score us the most points,” he said. “The more points we score the more meets we will win. Then we will try to qualify as many athletes to the district meet as possible, which will hopefully lead to a state qualifier.”
West Branch was to open the season on March 26 at Tussey Mountain, but have been sidelined since the governor closed all schools due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Roster
Boys
Seniors
*Branden Foltz, *Kyle Godin, *Aidan Kephart, Brandon Knepp, Jared Koleno, Thomas Kovalick, *Dalton Kristofits, Isaiah Lutz, Noah Shingledecker, Brendan Zetts.
Juniors
Jack Danko, *Will Herring, *Noah Hoffner, *Hayes Jones, *Justin Mulhollem, Frank Thomas, Joseph Trimpey.
Sophomores
Billy Bumbarger, Jackson Croyle, Zackariah Dobo, *Alex Godin, Jett Houser, Parker Johnson.
Freshmen
Isaiah Bloom.
Girls
Seniors
Katelyn Coulter, Taylor Maguire.
Juniors
*Ella Miller, *Trinity Prestash.
Sophomores
*Vesta Brickley, Mara Dale, Katlyn Folmar, *Mariah Hayles, *Madison Kephart, Olivia Stavola, *Lauren Timblin, *Paige Washic, Gretchen Yatchik.
Freshmen
Erika Alexander, Emily Parks.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
26—at Tussey Mountain. 31—at Everett.
April
2—at Mount Union, 3:30 p.m. 7—at McConnellsburg, 3:45 p.m. 14—at Northern Bedford. 16—at Southern Fulton. 21—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 23—at Bellwood-Antis, 3:45 p.m. 27—at Bellwood Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
May
1—at Mountain Lion Track and Field Classic, 1 p.m. 4—at ICC Meet, 3:30 p.m. 6—at Juniata Valley Invitational. 12—District 6 Meet, 3:30 p.m.
All meets begin at 4 p.m. unless noted.