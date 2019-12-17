HOUTZDALE — West Branch got double-doubles from both Ashley Mertz and Tory Kalke en route to a 52-40 victory over Moshannon Valley on Tuesday night.
“The last two games Tory has done well for us,” said Lady Warriors head coach Justin Koleno. “
“She had 12 points last game. We are getting some momentum with a sophomore who is really finding out what her game is. She has a couple of different tricks in the bag. Tonight, she was hot from three and we let that ride for awhile. But, she bangs down low too.”
West Branch jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter, thanks to five points from Mertz and four from Sarah Betts. Kalke drained a three right at the end of the frame.
And, while some of the points came off turnovers, many came off defensive rebounds that the Lady Warriors converted into points.
Mertz had 15 rebounds, while Kalke had 12. Betts added eight.
“Ashley has been consistent for us all year.,” Koleno said. “She is a team leader that is always the calming force for us. I wanted her out there even late in the game because I feel like everyone falls into place when she is on the court.”
Moshannon Valley finally got on the board with 6:48 to play in the second quarter when Abby Wilson knocked down a bucket to cut the lead to 12-2.
West Branch eventually extended the lead back out to 24-8 at the half. Kalke drained another three at the buzzer to put the Lady Warriors up by 16.
West Branch led 27-10 before Moshannon Valley got hot, especially senior Aubrey Dotts, who scored all 16 of her points in the second half.
Dotts had five buckets in the third, as the Damsels outscored the Lady Warriors 15-11 in the frame.
“We were down by 17 and we cut it to 10 with our defense,” said Damsels head coach Jillian Kane. “I’m so proud that they are playing the 1-3-1 the way I want them to. The intensity was there.
“Offensively again we have to work on it a little more. West Branch just shot better than us.”
Still the Lady Warriors showed poise, trying to keep the ball out of Dotts and Sydney Bubb’s hands as much as possible.
“I thought we did a good job tonight,” said Koleno. “Obviously, we were concerned about Sydney Bubb. She’s a good player. But I thought we did a good job pressuring her early. That was a battle. She was fighting back and forth with Meg (Cantolina). She won some and we won some. I told Meg before the game if that’s a wash, that’s a win for us.”
Moshannon Valley cut the game to 35-27 to start the fourth quarter, but West Branch kept getting a big shot when it needed it.
The Lady Warriors got a key bucket from Kaitlyn McGonigal and another three from Kalke to pull back out to a 44-27 lead.
The Damsels finished out the game on a 5-2 run to set the final at 52-40.
Dotts led the team with 16 points and five rebounds. Bubb finished with 12 points and five rebounds.
“She picked it up and she played awesome,” Kane said of Dotts. “And she’s hurt. But I can’t be more proud of these girls. I told them that this was the best game they have played. They kept their heads up and put the pressure on. I told them the shots will come.”
Mertz led all scorers with 18 points, while Sarah Betts had 15. Kalke ended the night with 14.
West Branch improved to 2-3 overall. The Lady Warriors travel to Harmony this evening.
“Every single game and every single minute that we play is so valuable right now,” Koleno said. “These girls this week will double the amount they have played varsity basketball. Every single game counts and we are getting better.”
Moshannon Valley dropped to 0-5 overall. The Damsels take off for Christmas before returning back to action on Dec. 26 at the Williamsburg Holiday Tournament.
West Branch—52
S. Betts 5 4-4 15, Mertz 8 2-4 18, H. Betts 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Cantolina 0 1-2 1, Kalke 5 1-2 14, Parks 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, McGonigal 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 8-12 52.
Moshannon Valley—40
Bubb 3 6-7 12, Dotts 7 2-2 16, Demko 2 0-0 4, Davis 0 0-2 0, Wilson 1 1-4 3, Murawski 0 0-0 0, Greenawalt 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Domanick 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 10-17 40.
Three-pointers: Kalke 3, S. Betts.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 12 12 11 17—52
Mo Valley 0 8 15 17—40