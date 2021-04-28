FLINTON — In their first game at West Branch, Glendale issued 17 walks in a four-inning loss to the Warriors.
On Tuesday at home, the Vikings had the exact same problem, doling out 13 walks in a 13-1 loss in five innings.
West Branch, meanwhile, issued just four walks and managed to keep all but one of those baserunners from scoring.
“Things started out real promising,” said Glendale head coach Ray Berger. “We don’t have the pitching right now. We are down several kids due to injuries and COVID, so we are hurting right now.”
The Warriors jumped on Viking starter Troy Misiura early, scoring three runs in the first inning.
Logan Folmar had the big hit, a two-run single, while Tyler Biggans also had an RBI double.
Misiura was replaced by his brother, Garret, six batters into the frame.
“We have four games this week and four games next week,” Berger said. “It’s going to take a toll on us. Our plan was to try and save pitching for the rest of this week, it just didn’t work out this time.”
Glendale scored its lone run in the bottom of the first, as Garret Misiura singled and stole both second and third. An errant pickoff throw to second allowed Misiura to come sliding home, making it 3-1.
But while West Branch starter Owen Graham would settle down over the next two innings, the Vikings struggled to find someone to throw strikes.
Garret Misiura made it through three batters in the top of the second, with all three reaching base.
The Warriors’ Austin Kerin had his first varsity hit — a solo homer — to lead off the inning.
“That was great,” said West Branch head coach Dave Learish. “It was an opposite field dinger, which was impressive.”
Both Doug Kolesar and Isaac Tiracorda then reached on walks, before Britton Spangle came on in relief.
Spangle issued a further three walks in the frame, including one with the bases loaded to force home a run.
The Warriors scored five runs in the frame to take the 8-1 advantage.
West Branch added two more runs in the third inning, one coming on an RBI double from Logan Folmar. Folmar was 2-for-2 on the day with four RBIs, a double and a sac fly.
“I thought Logan hit a deep one,” said Learish. “I thought it was going. Overall, I was pleased with some of the at bats we had.
“We need to get rolling and gain some momentum here as we approach the last half of the season.”
The Warriors added three more runs in the fourth to invoke the Mercy Rule after five.
West Branch sent Zack Tiracorda out for the last two innings. He had four strikeouts and just one walk, setting the final at 13-1.
“We played some defense,” Learish said. “Owen wasn’t as sharp as he has been the last few outings. But he was around the plate and Zack came in did a real good job at closing things out.
“We need to get our bats going. It’s starting to come a little bit. We are hitting the ball a little harder. It’s slowly getting there. We just have to keep working and get us hitting one through nine.”
Biggans also had a big day for the Warriors, going 2-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
John Stavola added a pinch-hit, two-run single in the fourth.
West Branch improved to 3-4 overall and in the Inter County Conference, and 2-1 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Warriors host Mount Union on Thursday.
Glendale dropped to 0-7 overall, 0-6 in the ICC and 0-4 in the MVL. The Vikings host Harmony today.
West Branch—13
Kolesar 2b-ss 1410, Emigh ph 0000, I. Tiracorda c-cf 3000, Z. Tiracorda ss-p 1201, Biggans rf-3b 5224, Moore lf 1100, J. Stavola ph-lf 1112, Folmar 1b 2024, Graham p-rf 3010, Guglielmi cf-c 2101, Wood ph 0000, Kerin dh 2211, Rothrock 3b 0100. Totals: 21-13-8-13.
Glendale—1
T. Misiura p-ss-c 2000, G. Misiura ss-p-1b 2110, Davis cf 1000, St. Clair c-p 2000, Spangle 3b-p-3b 1000, Berger ph 1000, T. Holes 1b-3b-p-1b 1000, Visnofsky ph 1000, Lukehart lf 2000, Neibauer dh 1000, Gregg rf 1000, Potutschnig 2b 0000. Totals: 15-1-1-0.
Score by Innings
West Branch 352 30—13 8 1
Glendale 100 00— 1 1 2
Errors—Kolesar. Spangle, St. Clair. LOB—West Branch 12, Glendale 3. 2B—Biggans, Folmar. HR—Kerin (solo, 2nd). SF—Folmar. HBP—Folmar, Moore, Z. Tiracorda 2, Wood. SB—Biggans, Graham, Kolesar 3, Moore, I. Tiracorda. Davis, G. Misiura 2. CS—Moore. PO—Gregg.
Pitching
West Branch: Graham—3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO. Z. Tiracorda—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Glendale: T. Misiura—2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. G. Misiura—1/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Spangle—1 IP, 2 H, 2 E, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO. Holes—2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. T. Holes—2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. St. Clair—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Graham (1-2). LP—T. Misiura (0-6).