ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team was coming off a runner-up finish at the Central Mountain Tournament on Tuesday as rival Glendale came to town.
Last season, the Lady Vikings took the Lady Warriors to five sets in a back-and-forth match.
This year, West Branch’s early start to the season helped them with the momentum as it swept Glendale 25-23, 25-17 and 25-19.
“I thought we played pretty well,” said Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude. “We didn’t serve as well as we did at the Central Mountain Tournament. We served over 50 percent. I think it was our first game at home, so we were a little nervous. There was a bigger crowd.
“The girls played hard. I thought Taylor Myers continued to have a good night. We relied a lot on her. But for the most part, I thought we distributed the ball evenly.”
Glendale put up a big fight despite going down 7-1 early in the first set. The Lady Vikings clawed back to take a 22-21 lead on a hitting error by the Lady Warriors.
But West Branch got a big kill from Meghan Cantolina to tie it, before Taylor Myers put down one of her 10 kills on the night to make it 23-22.
A service error by the Lady Warriors tied the game at 23-23 before two kills from Myers set the final at 25-23.
“I like where we are at right now,” said Glendale head coach Brenda Hewitt. “The second set our serving was definitely the issue, and I think their fan base had a lot to do with that. They were just taking our girls mentally out of it. We have to learn how to block that out.
“But overall, I saw some great things. I like where we are at right now. The season is looking bright.”
West Branch went up 14-5 in the second set off the serve of Cantolina, who had six straight points, including an ace to extend the lead.
West Branch led 24-11 at one point, before Glendale had a six-point rally to end the game at 25-17.
“This group works hard,” Trude said. “We got caught a little off guard with some of their rotations. Glendale is pretty good. They have really improved. Olivia Reese played club ball for us, so we knew she was pretty talented and was going to get her kills.
“I thought it was a good start to the season. We just have to keep getting better.”
West Branch fell behind 6-4 in the third set, but rallied back to go up 7-6. The two teams traded points back and forth until a three point run by Cantolina helped extend their lead to 14-9.
The Lady Warriors went on to win 25-19.
Myers led West Branch with 10 service points. Cantolina had nine, while Emma Morlock had 8. Morlock also had five digs.
Morgan Glace had 21 assists on the night, in addition to seven service points.
Taylor Kalke and Cantolina finished the night with seven kills a piece. Kalke also had two blocks.
Glendale was led by Reese’s 10 kills and eight service points. She also had three aces.
Hanna Noel tallied 16 digs and seven service points. Carlie Cann had 16 assists.
“I have some scrappers that’s for sure,” said Hewitt. “We are going to keep fighting. That’s this group of girls. They are determined. We didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but we have something to work towards.”
Glendale dropped to 0-1 overall. The Lady Vikings travel to Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
West Branch improved to 5-1-3 overall. The Lady Warriors travel to Moshannon Valley on Thursday.
The Lady Warriors won the junior varsity match in two sets.