HOUTZDALE — The West Branch volleyball program has built up a solid reputation as one of the top teams in the area.
The Lady Warriors showed that on Tuesday night, sweeping Moshannon Valley 25-6, 25-10 and 25-10.
“I thought we served really well and we passed really well tonight,” said West Branch head coach Terry Trude. “We were in system all night. That made it a lot harder for them, because they had to dig the ball. I thought that was the key tonight.
“Moshannon Valley’s coaches do a good job. The absence of a junior high or club programs makes their development a little different than other teams. Once they get that in place, which they are working towards, they are going to be competitive as other teams.”
The Damsels put their best forward against the Lady Warriors on Tuesday, but the hard serve of the Lady Warriors stopped them from gaining momentum.
“Terry’s team is tough,” said Mo Valley Bob Lewis. “They’ve been tough for years. The reason why is because they play so much and their game experience is incredible. Their knowledge of the game is incredible.
“My hat’s off to them. I hope they do well.”
West Branch won the first set 25-6 behind the serve of Meghan Cantolina, who had six service points, including four aces, and Corrin Evans, who had five points in the set.
The Damsels struggled to get service runs, and had just one point off a serve in the set.
The Lady Warriors jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the second game, as Katrina Cowder had a fantastic time at the service line, including serving up five aces.
Moshannon Valley also had some aces in the set, with Melena Templeton, Tiffany Vanish and Casey Ream each having one.
West Branch went on to win 25-10. The Lady Warriors were able to get some of their subs off the bench, including Cowder and hitter Marley Croyle, who finished the night with five kills.
“It was a good night,” Trude said. “We got to play a lot of players. The kids on our team, even the third and fourth players off the bench, would start for most ICC teams. We consider ourselves to be about 12-13 deep.
“They have a good attitude and when they get the opportunity, they play at their best ability. I am real happy with the depth.”
West Branch played even more of its bench in the third set, taking the 25-10 victory.
Cantolina had six more service points in the set, finishing the night with 12. She also had six kills and six digs.
Taylor Myers added 10 kills for West Branch, while Emma Morlock had six digs and five kills.
Morgan Glace finished the night with 27 assists. Corrin Evans tallied nine points.
Moshannon Valley’s Rashelle Greenawalt had three service points, with two aces. Kalie Fleck had two kills, as did Emily Schaefer.
“We will continue to work and taking little steps getting towards where we want to be. Terry has set the example for the area and it’s really nice to look where his program is and realize that’s where the bar is. We are going to continue to work hard.”
Lewis said he hopes to also get enough interest to start a junior high program or club team next year.
“That’s one of our offseason goals is to put together a junior high team. We have to get the interest level up. The district has been supportive. We are hopeful that some with come from that.
“In the meantime, we are just trying to get the interest level and looking at some offseason programs where we can develop our kids.”
Moshannon Valley fell to 2-13. The Damsels travel to Mount Union on Thursday.
West Branch improved to 13-1 overall. The Lady Warriors travel to Hollidaysburg tonight.
The junior varsity game was won by West Branch in two sets.