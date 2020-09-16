ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team upended visiting Moshannon Valley on Tuesday evening in three sets.
The Lady Warriors won 25-13, 25-4, 25-11.
“Moshannon Valley is a good team,” said West Branch head coach Terry Trude. “They battled the whole time. Their coach does a good job with them.
“We couldn’t get any long sustained rallies, which was the tale of the night.”
The Damsels played the Lady Warriors close, trailing just 11-7 before Trude called a timeout.
The break extended for several minutes as staff tried to get the live feed of the game up and running for parents watching from home.
But West Branch was able to get a few runs of three or more points, winning 25-13.
“The tale of our season isn’t going to be our first match,” said Damsels head coach Bob Lewis. “We look at this as a little bit of a learning experience. West Branch has a nice program.
“The kids just have to realize they can do it. I think in that first set they started to get their confidence up and that is what we are trying to see.”
The Lady Warriors got their biggest run of the night in the second set, as Katrina Cowder served up 11 service points on the night.
Morgan Glace and Marley Croyle had four and three-point runs in the 25-4 victory.
“I thought we served aggressively,” Trude said. “The first game we were a little off. The second game we were able to get our serves in a get a big run. The third game we tried to get some other people in for experience.”
West Branch did a lot of subbing in the second game with 13 different players hitting the floor.
Brooklynn Myers had a seven-point run for the Lady Warriors, including five aces, while Croyle had a six-point run. Croyle finished the night with nine service points on the night.
Moshannon Valley had some bright spots as well. Casey Ream had four kills and one block, while Tiffany Vanish added three kills.
“We kind of anticipated that with it being the first match of the year, there were going to be some inconsistencies and so forth,” Lewis said.
“I thought we played pretty well in the first set. In the second set, we did the little things wrong, but by the third set, we started to climb back out.”
Moshannon Valley (0-1) returns to action this evening at Claysburg-Kimmel.
West Branch’s Emma Morlock had eight kills, while Taylor Myers had five.
West Branch (2-0) returns to action on Thursday at Bellwood-Antis.