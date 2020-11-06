ALLPORT — Fifth sets are commonplace in the playoffs if you are a West Branch fan.
In fact in the last 10 years, the Lady Warriors have gone to the tiebreaker six times, including Thursday night when they faced off against Homer-Center in the semifinals of the District 6 Class A playoffs.
The Lady Warriors pulled out a thriller against the Lady Wildcats, winning the fifth set 15-9 to advance to Saturday’s District 6 Class A Championship game at Central Cambria High School against West Shamokin, which defeated Bishop Guilfoyle in straight sets.
“It seems like in the history of our program that in the semis we always battle a team like Northern Cambria or BG and they are intense matches that always go five,” said West Branch head coach Terry Trude. “District 6 has a lot of good teams. To get this position in the semis, you are looking at the four best teams and often they are ranked teams in the state.
“So to just survive is a challenge for any team.”
Homer-Center came out quickly to start the match, pulling out a 25-19 victory.
West Branch responded by going up 14-2 to start the second set before going on to win 25-12.
The Lady Wildcats took the third set 25-21, while the Lady Warriors gutted out a 28-26 victory to send it to five sets.
“We knew they were very good defensively from the scouting report we got,” Trude said. “Their defensive players make a lot of plays and put the ball in play quite a bit. They don’t overpower you offensively, but defensively they are hard to put the ball down on.
“They played Northern Cambria tough and they beat West Shamokin a set this season and they are two of the top teams in the state. So we knew they were an elite level team.”
West Branch won the serve, but only got a point off a Taylor Myers kill before Homer-Center got the sideout.
The Lady Wildcats took the 2-1 lead off a Lady Warrior hitting error.
Myers got another kill to tie the game, but Homer-Center got a side out and went up 4-2.
After Myers’ third kill of the set, Emma Morlock stepped to the service line and served up six straight points, including two aces.
“Emma Morlock came in at a crucial moment and had a great service run,” said Trude. “She’s been doing that all year for us. To come in and hit all of those serves was great.
“It was a big win for us.”
Myers had two more kills during the run, finishing the night with 26 kills.
Up 9-4, the Lady Warriors run was broken by a Homer-Center kill.
The Lady Wildcats got as close as 9-6 before West Branch took a timeout.
The teams traded sideouts back and forth with West Branch taking an 11-8 lead.
A net violation gave the Lady Warriors back the ball. Meghan Cantolina served up two more points, giving West Branch a 14-8 lead.
The Lady Wildcats got a sideout, but a kill from Katrina Cowder set the final at 15-9, sending West Branch to the District 6 finals for the first time since winning a district title in 2014.
“The seniors have been battle-tested,” said Trude. “I think a younger team would get nervous and a little tentative.
“I told the girls that we need to keep swinging and trying to make a play.
“Katrina ended the game for us and she is just a freshman. She came up with the biggest hit of her career. That was a big-time play.”
Morgan Glace had 47 assists, 12 service points, six digs and two aces. Cantolina had 19 digs, seven kills, five service points and two aces, while Ella Miller had 12 digs, 10 service points and one ace.
Morlock served up 10 points, had nine kills, six digs and three aces. Myers added five service points, while Corrin Evans had nine points and two kills.
Cowder netted eight kills, while Kamryn MacTavish had three digs.
“We were down match point in the fourth set and they came back,” Trude. “We were losing the whole fourth set. But that was our senior fortitude just willing their way saying, ‘We’ve been in this position before.’ That leadership was great. They weren’t rattled. They were just like, ‘We are going to make the pass and make the play.’
“I was really proud of them to be put in that situation and overcome adversity. Homer-Center was a great team. They keep the ball in play.”
The Lady Warriors’ (22-1) game against West Shamokin begins at 11 a.m.