ALLPORT — West Branch’s Justin Mulhollem had to stop running on Saturday at the Altoona Invitational after becoming dehydrated. On Tuesday against Juniata Valley, the junior was winning the boys race, when he tripped over a stump late in the race, but still finished just 13 seconds behind Juniata Valley’s Jefferson Hill.
The Warriors finished 2nd-4th in the boys race, while also going 6th-9th to take the 22-39 win over the Hornets.
“We were pleased with our guys’ times today,” said West Branch head coach Jane Catanzaro. “Justin Mulhollem was unable to finish the Altoona Invitational Saturday, but he bounced back in a big way today. He finished second with a solid time of 20:29.”
Senior Jake Stagi, who has been plagued with injuries during his career, had a great race on Tuesday, finishing third in a time of 21:02.
“Seeing Jake’s personal best of 21:02 was great,” Catanzaro said. “”He is starting to look like the Jake Stagi of old.”
Teammate Thomas Kovalick took fourth in a time of 21:10, while Isaiah Bloom was sixth in a time of 22:09.
West Branch also took seventh, eighth and ninth, as Jett Houser crossed the line in 22:29, while Doug Kolesar and Jack Danko finished in times of 22:38 and 23:39, respectively.
“We were excited to see Thomas Kovalick, Doug Kolesar, Isaiah Bloom and Sammy Guerra posting personal bests,” Catanzaro said. “Jack Danko and Jett Houser are performing well and we see them consistently getting better.”
Hayes Jones finished 11th in 23:58, while Guerra crossed the line in 12th with a time of 24:21.
On the girls side, the injury-hit Lady Warriors had just four girls start the race, and ended with just three.
Junior Bri Bone, who has been dealing with an injury, was unable to continue after running the first lap.
West Branch was led by freshman Erika Alexander, who finished fifth in a time of 25:42.
“Erika Alexander was our top girl today,” Catanzaro said. “She has improved her race times for five straight races.”
Teammate Jayden Kucas took eighth in a time of 26:49, while senior Sara Sabol was ninth in a time of 27:03.
“Jayden Kucas had a personal best 26:49 and is getting her times down,” Catanzaro said. “Sara Sabol battles through leg injuries and gives her best. And, we still have high hope’s for Bri Bone who has worked through some injuries as well.”
The Lady Hornets won the race 16-47. Morgan Hess crossed the line first in a time of 22:25.
The Lady Warriors dropped to 1-3 overall. The Warriors are now 2-2.
West Branch returns to action on Thursday at Moshannon Valley.
BOYS
West Branch 22,
Juniata Valley 39
Top Ten
1. Jefferson Hill, JV, 20:16. 2. Justin Mulhollem, WB, 20:29. 3. Jake Stagi, WB, 21:02. 4. Thomas Kovalick, WB, 21:10. 5. Matt Musse, JV, 21:19. 6. Isaiah Bloom, WB, 22:09. 7. Jett Houser, WB, 22:29. 8. Doug Kolesar, WB, 22:38. 9. Jack Danko, WB, 23:39. 10. Kade Entrekien, JV, 23:40.
Other West Branch runners
11. Hayes Jones, 23:58. 12. Sammy Guerra, 24:21.
GIRLS
Juniata Valley 16,
West Branch 47
Top Ten
1. Morgan Hess, JV, 22:25. 2. Lexi Reed, JV, 23:41. 3. Ella McGargle, JV, 24:25. 4. Adria Russell, JV, 24:26. 5. Erika Alexander, WB, 25:42. 6. Reese Zurybida, JV, 25:43. 7. Halce Smith, JV, 26:30. 8. Jayden Kucas, WB, 26:49. 9. Sara Sabol, WB, 27:03. 10. Anna Kuntz, JV, 27:10.