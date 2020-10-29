West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said she had been holding her breath for most of the day on Wednesday in anticipation of her team’s playoff game against Penns Valley at Alumni Stadium.
Turns out she had nothing to worry about. The Lady Warriors got a goal from leading scorer Trinity Prestash just 20 minutes into the game, before getting another from Lauren Timblin with 1:53 remaining on the clock to set the final at 2-0.
“We kind of knew that Penns Valley had speed,” said Fenush. “We knew they liked the long ball. So our game plan was to try and keep possession as much as possible.”
The third-seeded Lady Rams got off two quick shots in the first five minutes of the contest, but both were easily stopped by West Branch keeper Sarah Betts.
West Branch then continued to hold possession, getting its first shot on goal by Prestash at the 6:21 mark.
Penns Valley goalie Kylie Auman stopped the shot, but it was a precursor of what was to come.
Just under 13 minutes later, Prestash got past a Lady Ram defender and booted a shot past Auman at 20:12.
“It was nice to have Trin get that early score,” Fenush said. “It was a dagger of a left foot too. It really let us breathe some.”
The Lady Warriors took that slim lead into the half.
Penns Valley got the first chance at a goal in the second half, just four minutes in as it got a free kick in the box.
The shot hit the football goalpost, however, giving the Lady Warriors another chance to attack.
At 52:20, Prestash got a one-on-one with the goal, but Auman made the save.
The Lady Rams got possession and another scoring chance at the 57-minute mark, as a Penns Valley player got in the box.
But Betts made another great save, keeping the game a 1-0.
“Sarah is a brick wall back there,” Fenush said. “My heart stopped about ten times. She’s a beast she played her heart out.”
Penns Valley got another run at Betts with just under 20 minutes left in the game, as Katie Martell got 1-on-1 with Betts again.
A West Branch defender got back to help her goalie, and Betts was able to finally fall on the ball.
The Lady Warriors kept possession of the ball for much of the final 20 minutes of the game, with Timblin getting a run down the left side with 1:53 to play.
Timblin’s goal was a blistering shot past the goalie, making it 2-0.
“Lauren worked so hard the entire game,” Fenush said. “It was nice to see her get that goal. She was making sure it didn’t miss striking it that hard.”
The Lady Warriors ran out the clock after the goal easily, setting the final at 2-0.
It was a better outcome for second-seeded West Branch, which lost in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night in the Inter-County Conference title game after two rounds of penalty kicks.
“Monday’s loss was my fault,” said Fenush. “The girls stuck by me and followed my gameplan against Everett. We had a great practice on Tuesday and I could see how motivated they were. They did not want their season to end.”
West Branch will now faced top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle in the District 6 Class A Championship game at Mansion Park in Altoona on Tuesday.
“We didn’t get to see them this year,” said Fenush. “We are familiar with the players and Coach Joe. Super skilled with football and we’ll get right back at it in practice to see if we can continue to stay alive in the playoffs.
“I am just really proud of these girls. They played together like a family and it was that team work that got them the win.”
West Branch 2, Penns Valley 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Trinity Prestash, WB, 20:12.
Second Half
2. Lauren Timblin, WB, 78:14.
Shots: Penns Valley 11, West Branch 8.
Saves: Penns Valley (Kylie Auman) 6, West Branch (Sarah Betts) 8.
Corners: Penns Valley 1, West Branch 5.