ALLPORT — The West Branch girls basketball team didn’t have a field goal until Ashley Mertz’s jumper with 5:03 to play in the third quarter.
But the Lady Warriors rallied from 16 points down to defeat Harmony 37-34 in the consolation game of the West Branch Holiday Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Warriors’ Tory Kalke drained a three with 2:50 to play in the fourth quarter to cut the Lady Owls’ lead to 30-27.
Mertz gave West Branch its first lead of the game with a bucket with 1:13 left to play.
The Lady Warriors never looked back, finishing the quarter with a 4-2 run to set the final.
“The most memorable shot in the comeback was Tory’s three in the corner,” said WB head coach Justin Koleno. “But both Tory and Ashley had very important points in the paint and at the line down the stretch.”
West Branch started off the game struggling, as Harmony broke out to an 8-0 lead thanks to buckets from four different starters.
The Lady Warriors got on the board midway through the first when Mertz hit a free throw to make it 8-1.
Mertz hit two more free throws, as did Kalke, but trailed Harmony 13-5 at the end of one.
The Lady Owls got eight of their points from Traci Hauser, who finished the game with 12.
West Branch missed several shots in the second quarter, while Harmony continued to take advantage of several Lady Warrior turnovers.
The Lady Owls got seven blocks from Tori Hauser in the game, while the Lady Warriors committed a total of 22 turnovers.
Harmony took a 20-8 lead into the locker room.
The Lady Owls scored the first two buckets of the second half to take a 24-8 advantage on the Lady Warriors.
From there, West Branch began to chip away at the lead, starting with its first field goal when Mertz got a jumper.
The Lady Warriors ended the third on an 8-2 run, trailing 26-16 heading into the fourth.
“We had a shorter bench tonight,” McMullen said. “I think once some of the girls got into foul trouble, they started to hesitate a little bit on the switches.
“It gave West Branch the little bit of room they needed to start clicking on offense in the second half.”
Kalke and Mertz were key in the fourth, scoring all but three of the team’s points in the frame.
After Mertz put the Lady Warriors ahead, she got a steal and put in the layup, giving her team a 35-32 lead.
Harmony’s Dorey Westover got fouled and hit two free throws to make it 35-34.
Kalke got fouled down on the other end going for a putback basket, and hit one of her foul shots.
Harmony fouled Sarah Betts as time winded down. Betts hit one of her free throws, making it 37-34.
The Lady Owls had one final shot at the bucket to tie it, but Westover’s shot hit the backboard and bounced back to her as time expired.
“It was a gritty second half,” said Koleno. “We never really got a rhythm offensively, but we were able to turn enough defense into offense to win the game.”
Kalke finished the game with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Mertz had 16 points and eight rebounds. She was named the Offensive MVP of the tournament.
Harmony’s Westover had 13 points, while Tori Hauser and Makayla Brothers each had six rebounds.
“Early in the game I thought our offense was clicking and several girls were contributing,” McMullen said. “We had some real brisk cuts and were playing basketball well together.
“We are still lookng for a complete game where we put four quarters together. I thought the first half was a step in the right direction of where we want to take the program for the rest of the season.”
Harmony dropped to 0-6 overall. The Lady Owls travel to Purchase Line on Jan. 6.
West Branch improved to 4-3 overall.
The Lady Warriors host Mount Union on Friday.
Harmony—34
To. Hauser 2 1-2 5, Tr. Hauser 4 3-4 12, Westover 4 4-6 13, Neff 1 0-0 2, Brothers 1 0-0 2, Price 0 0-0 0, Schneider 0 0-2 0. Totals: 12 8-12 34.
West Branch—37
S. Betts 2 2-8 6, Mertz 5 6-10 16, Kalke 3 6-8 13, Cantolina 1 0-0 2, H. Betts 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Parks 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 14-26 37.
Three-pointers: Tr. Hauser, Westover. Kalke.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 13 7 6 8—34
West Branch 5 3 8 21—37