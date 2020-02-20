ALLPORT — Don’t call it a comeback.
Down nine points at the start of the fourth quarter in their District 6 Class AA quarterfinal game against Penns Manor, the West Branch basketball team needed a spark and needed it quick.
Enter senior captain Ayden Gutierrez, who sat part of the third quarter after picking up his fourth foul.
Gutierrez scored 10 points during a 13-0 run by the Warriors, which turned a game that was 40-31 in favor of the Comets to a 52-44 advantage for West Branch in a span of three minutes.
“What a fourth quarter,” said Warriors head coach Danny Clark. “It was all heart. Ayden had four fouls and I started him the fourth quarter. He’s a reflection of me. I love that kid.
“That was the coolest game I’ve ever been a part of.”
The Comets limited the Warriors at the 3-point line all night, suffocating them anytime they got in range. That helped Penns Manor pull out to a 23-21 advantage at the half before extending its lead in the third.
Gutierrez picked up his fourth foul with 2:33 left in the third and teammate Dalton Kristofits picked up his fourth shortly after.
With two of its starters out of the game, the Warriors fell behind 40-31 at the end of three.
But Clark didn’t talk to his team before the start of the quarter. He left it up to Gutierrez to get the message across.
And what did he say?
“Just to not quit,” said Gutierrez. “Last week we were down 10 at the half at Williamsburg and we didn’t quit and won. All year long we’ve been in situations like that. But we are a tough team and we needed to just keep our heads.
“I knew we still had a shot. I just wanted everyone to trust each other.”
Gutierrez also put his money where his mouth was so to speak.
After a bucket and two free throws from Trenton Bellomy cut it to 40-35, Penns Manor’s Kevin Baum hit a jumper to make it 42-35.
And that’s where the Warriors kicked it into overdrive.
Gutierrez had three buckets and went 4-for-4 from the line, while Bellomy had a key three to put the Warriors up 52-42 with just over two minutes to play.
“They definitely were bigger and lankier than us,” said Gutierrez. “We knew we had to box out at the beginning. That’s why our transition was so limited at the beginning.
“But you start to wear teams down and our transition is killer. I think a lot of teams underestimate that.”
Dimitri Lieb finally broke the scoreless run by the Comets with a basket, but West Branch never looked back, finishing the quarter with 34 points to win the game 65-53.
“We are a comeback team,” Clark said. “It looked gloomy there. I didn’t know how we were going to get nine points when we only had 31 points to start the fourth quarter.
“Camden Kopchik played a big part. He changed the whole complexion of the game.”
Kopchik finished the night with 13 points off the bench, including four points in the fourth quarter.
Bellomy finished with 21 points, while Gutierrez added 17.
Kristofits had 11 rebounds, while Doug Kolesar had nine.
West Branch improved to 19-5 overall. The Warriors play Portage on Monday at a site and time to be determined in the D-6 Class AA semis.
Penns Manor—53
Ga. Grimaldi 8 4-6 20, Koches 3 0-0 9, Lieb 2 0-0 4, Baum 3 0-1 6, A. Hill 3 0-0 6, Chiodini 1 0-0 3, Hays 0 1-2 1, M. Hill 1 1-3 4, Gr. Grimaldi 0 0-2 0, Courvina 0 0-0 0. 21 6-14 53.
West Branch—65
Gutierrez 6 5-6 17, Bellomy 7 5-5 21, D. Kolesar 1 5-8 7, Eboch 0 2-2 2, Kristofits 0 5-6 5, Kopchik 6 0-0 13, Dale 0 0-0 0, Rothrock 0 0-0 0, Tiracorda 0 0-0 0, K. Kolesar 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 0 0-0 0, Graham 0 0-0 0, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 22-27 65.
Three-pointers: Koches 3, Chiodini, M. Hill. Bellomy 2, Kopchik.
Score by Quarters
Penns Manor 13 10 17 13—53
West Branch 12 9 10 34—65