The West Branch boys basketball team found themselves in unfamiliar territory on Friday night after Williamsburg went on an 11-2 run to start the game.
Things didn’t get much better from there for the Warriors, as the Pirates went on to win 92-70.
“Our focus was not there tonight,” said West Branch head coach Danny Clark. “We were not disciplined on defense and that was obvious giving up 92 points.”
And 30 of those points went to one player, the Pirates’ Lambert Palmer, who also had 20 of the team’s rebounds.
Palmer took command of the game early, scoring 10 points in the first quarter to give his team an 15-12 advantage over the Warriors.
West Branch led just once in the game, near the end of the first quarter when Doug Kolesar drained a three to make it 12-11.
But Williamsburg took off from there, going on a 16-3 run to start the second quarter to go up 31-15.
“I thought once we took the lead it would be back and forth, but we had a bad early second quarter and never recovered from that,” Clark said.
Williamsburg continued to outrebound the Warriors the entire game, with Shane Brantner also finishing in double digits with 10.
“Our main focus was to limit the offensive rebounds,” said Clark. “They out rebounded us 59-29. Tough to compete with someone and win with a stat like that.”
West Branch played Williamsburg tough in the third quarter, but the Pirates still outscored them 27-23 to take a 71-49 lead after three.
Josiah Dowey had three big treys in the frame for Williamsburg, while Palmer had nine points total in the third.
The Pirates started emptying their bench in the fourth as the Mercy Rule kicked in and the clock continued to run.
West Branch’s Camden Kopchik had nine of his team high 23 points in the fourth.
The Warriors ended on an 8-1 run, setting the final at 92-70.
Zach Tiracorda finished the night with 15 points for West Branch, while Doug Kolesar added 11.
Kyle Kolesar had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“They really wanted this game,” Clark said of Williamsburg. “We beat them last year at their play to win the ICC and they have every starter back this year.
“They are the favorites to win the league. Hopefully, it’s different the next time we play them.”
West Branch dropped to 4-1 overall and in the ICC. The Warriors host Glendale today.
In junior varsity, the Pirates were 84-70 winners.
Williamsburg—92
Dowey 5 0-0 14, Kagarise 0 0-0 0, Palmer 13 3-6 30, Hileman 4 2-2 11, McCall 2 1-2 5, Clark 1 0-0 2, Lynch 0 0-0 0, Brantner 5 4-8 13, Royer 0 2-2 2, Weimert 0 2-4 2, Frew 4 1-1 12, Gorsuch 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 24-35 70.
West Branch—70
Kopchik 6 7-9 23, Rothrock 0 2-4 2, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Carr 0 0-1 0, I. Tiracorda 2 0-0 5, Bellamy 1 2-3 4, Z. Tiracorda 5 5-8 15, D. Kolesar 3 2-2 11, K. Kolesar 2 6-8 10. Totals: 19 24-35 70.
Three-pointers: Dowey 4, Hileman, Frew 3. Kopchik 4, I. Tiracorda, D. Kolesar 3.
Score by Quarters
Williamsburg 15 29 27 21—92
West Branch 12 15 23 21—70