ALLPORT — Monday afternoon was supposed to be a great race for cross country fans.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s super sophomore Chad Muckey was set to go up against West Branch’s fantastic freshman Sage Carr.
Both runners have one several races this season and the meet between the Warriors and Mounties was one that could go either way.
But a dreary day turned even drearier when Muckey slipped and went down on the course coming around the two-mile marker while in the lead.
He did not finish the race and Carr crossed the line almost a minute ahead of the next runner, P-O’s Scott Frantz.
“West Branch has a lot of strong runners, and we have some strong runners too,” said Mountie head coach Jason McKenzie. “I was really excited to see our guys go against their guys.
“It’s a shame our number one guy ended up going down and prevented us from seeing that real good matchup.”
Carr finished with a personal best time of 18:29. Frantz finished second with a 19:38.
But the Muckey injury put a damper on boys race, which was set to be a close one.
“Chad has been having a really good season,” McKenzie said. “We haven’t heard from the trainer or anything yet, but hopefully it isn’t too serious and we can rebound.
“Districts and then states was always the goal for him. Hopefully, that is not out of the question.”
The Warriors, who also got a third-place finish from Joey Trimpey (20:39) and a fourth place from Justin Mulhollem (20:50), defeated the Mounties 21-40.
“I feel really bad their first runner went down,” said West Branch head coach Jane Cantazaro. “We don’t want to see anybody injured on our course. On days like this when you get leaves down and stuff, there are some roots back there that you can’t really do anything about. We paint the roots and we do everything we can to make it safe for everybody.
“Sage really wanted to stay close to their runner. It was shaping up to be a really good race. They were first, we were second and they were third. We were fourth and fifth.
“Kudos to the top runners, but the push comes from behind. All of the boys that came in behind Sage have a hand in that.”
Philipsburg-Osceola had one other top 10 finisher in Shane Parrish, who took fifth in a time of 21:40.
West Branch closed out spots sixth through 10th with Isaiah Brown (22:17), Jett Houser (22:57), Jack Danko (23:09) and Hayes Jones (23:22).
“We have really been upping the ante on the boys,” Catanzaro said. “We’ve been upping the distance on them and upping our circuit days. We’ve been running more. And, they haven’t complained. They have put in the time. I’m just really so proud of them.
“It takes a lot to put your foot to this line and then run this race, where nobody pulls you out and says, ‘Sit, you’re tired.’ So we have been telling them our practices have to be harder than our races. And if you aren’t tired after our practices, we’ve done something wrong.”
Philipsburg-Osceola did win the girls’ race, as sophomore Manna Potter led wire-to-wire to finish in a time of 24:07.
“Manna has been running strong,” said McKenzie. “We had her running in middle school cross country and track with us and she has always been a strong runner.
“She’s just going to keep doing what she is doing and running strong.
“Everyone else ran strong too. You can have a number one finisher in a race and still lose. So, we need to have a good strong team behind Manna and I think that Kylie (Timko) and Jaylee (Cook) and our other girls are doing a really good job of coming in behind Manna and giving the team the support we need to be successful.”
West Branch’s Erika Alexander was second in a time of 24:22.
The Lady Mounties picked up a third-place finish from Cook (24:52) and Timko (24:54).
West Branch’s Brianna Bone finished fifth in a time of 25:40.
The Lady Warriors have just two girls on their team.
“My girls’ times are down,” said Catanzaro. “They have been running so well. Bri has some knee problems, but she comes to every practice and puts that toe to the line. Erika’s times have been going down. I’m really proud of them.”
“This is a hard sport. I don’t think anyone realizes how hard this sport is.”
Philipsburg-Osceola finished out the top ten with Jordyn Williamson (6th, 26:26), Natalie Shaw (7th, 26:34), Audrey Smith (8th, 26:39), Katie Trentham (9th, 26:54) and Marlee Butterworth (10th, 28:49).
P-O fell to 2-6, while the Lady Mounties improved to 5-3. Philipsburg-Osceola heads to the Mountain League championships on Oct. 21.
The Warriors improved to 3-4. West Branch travels to Moshannon Valley on Wednesday for a tri-meet with Mount Union.
Boys
West Branch 21,
Philipsburg-Osceola 40
1. Sage Carr, WB, 18:29. 2. Scott Frantz, PO, 19:38. 3. Joey Trimpey, WB, 20:39. 4. Justin Mulhollem, WB, 20:50. 5. Shane Parrish, PO, 21:40. 6. Jacob Alexander, WB, 22:16. 7. Isaiah Bloom, WB, 22:17. 8. Jett Houser, WB, 22:57. 9. Jack Danko, WB, 23:09. 10. Hayes Jones, WB, 23:22.
Other West Branch runners
12. Doug Kolesar, 23:37. 13. Brad Wood, 23:40.
Other Philipsburg-Osceola
runners
11. Carson Carlheim, 23:24. 14. Ben Myers, 25:06. DNF. Chad Muckey
Girls
Philipsburg-Osceola 21,
West Branch 40
1. Manna Potter, PO, 24:07. 2. Erika Alexander, WB, 24:22. 3. Jaylee Cook, PO, 24:52. 4. Kylie Timko, PO, 24:54. 5. Brianna Bone, WB, 25:40. 6. Jordyn Williamson, PO, 26:26. 7. Natalie Shaw, PO, 26:34. 8. Audrey Smith, PO, 26:39. 9. Katie Trentham, PO, 26:54. 10. Marlee Butterworth, PO, 28:49.
Other Philipsburg-Osceola
runners
11. Heather Wayland, 29:09. 12. Reilly Vroman, 30:01. 13. Kyra Lansberry, 36:48. 14. Ruby Pinto, 36:59.