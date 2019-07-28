CURWENSVILLE — The West Branch 15- and 16-year-old Teener League All-Star team outslugged Bellefonte 15-14 Saturday morning at Sherman Fields in a loser’s bracket elimination game at the VFW State Tournament.
West Branch went on to play another elimination game later in the day and saw its postseason run come to an end with a 10-6 loss to Hollidaysburg.
Bellefonte jumped out to a 7-2 lead after batting in the top of the second, but West Branch tied it in the home half of the frame before tacking on four runs in both the third and fourth innings to take a 15-8 advantage.
Bellefonte chipped away at its deficit over the next two innings, cutting it to a 15-14 score heading to the seventh.
There, it put two runners on with two outs before Kyle Moore got leadoff hitter Dylan Dann to fly out to left field to end it.
“These kids have to understand that they can compete,” West Branch head coach Aaron Tiracorda said. “Being in this situation against some of the best teams in the state and being in games like this ... it might start to sink in a little bit.”
West Branch clubbed 18 hits off three Bellefonte pitchers, getting four each from Zach Tiracorda and Doug Kolesar. The 1-2 batters in the West Branch lineup combined to go 8-for-9 with eight runs scored and five RBIs.
John Myers knocked in four runs in the game, belting RBI doubles in both the third and fourth innings, while adding a sac fly in first and picking up an RBI on a bases loaded walk in the fourth. Logan Folmar had two hits and a sacrifice fly and knocked in three.
Jake Martin added three hits, including a double, and scored two runs, while Michael Fester walked three times (scoring twice) and had a crucial sacrifice bunt that spurred on West Branch’s 4-run third inning.
Fester also had a good defensive game behind the plate.
“He worked his tail off back there,” Tiracorda said. “There’s no one that wants to play more than that kid. Michael did the job.”
Myers was credited with the win after allowing two runs in 1 1/3 innings of relief. Moore pitched the final 2 2/3, surrendering four runs on five hits.
Max Rogers led the Bellefonte offense with three hits, including two doubles, two runs and three RBIs.
Ethan Richner added two doubles and five RBIs. Richner also pitched the final 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits. He pitched scoreless fifth and sixth innings to help his team stay in the game and mount a comeback.
Isaiah Nadolsky added three hits and three RBIs for Bellefonte, which was eliminated from the tournament with the loss.
West Branch—15
Z. Tiracorda 1b-3b-cf 4442, D. Kolesar ss 5443, Moore cf-p 4111, J. Myers 3b-p-3b 3124, Folmar rf 3023, A. Myers 2b 5010, Martin lf 5230, Cox p-1b 4110, Fester c 0200. Totals: 33-15-18-13.
Bellefonte—14
Dann cf-p-2b 5200, Bossert rf 3320, Rogers ss 5233, Butler 3b 3310, Richner 2b-p 4125, Horner p-cf 4100, Henry lf 4112, Nadolsky 1b 4033, Alterio c 0000, Allen dh 2101. Totals: 34-14-11-14.
Score by Innings
Bellefonte 430 142 0—14 11 2
West Branch 254 400 0—15 18 2
Errors—Rogers 2 Cox, J. Myers. LOB—Bellefonte 11, West Branch 11. 2B—Rogers 2, Richner 2; D. Kolesar, J. Myers 2, Martin. SAC—Fester. SF—J. Myers, Folmar, Moore. HBP—Bossert (by Cox), Allen (by J. Myers). SB—D. Kolesar 2. CS—Richner.
Pitching
Bellefonte: Henry—1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO Dann—1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO Richner—3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO.
West Branch: Cox—3+ IP, 7 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO J. Myers—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO Moore—2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
WP—J. Myers. LP—Dann.
Time—2:26.
Hollidaysburg 10,
West Branch 6
West Branch continued hitting the ball well early in its second elimination game Saturday, getting back-to-back doubles from Kolesar and Moore and a single from Folmar to grab a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first against Hollidaysburg.
It led 4-2 after batting in the top of the third, thanks to a run-scoring double from Tiracorda in the second and an RBI double by John Myers in the third.
But Hollidaysburg knotted the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the third before taking a lead it never relinquished with four in the home half of the fourth.
Zach Miller, Bryce Martellacci and Tyler Faber all had RBIs in the momentum-changing fourth.
Hunter Emerick came on in relief in the top of the fifth after Hollidaysburg starter Caleb Jandora gave up two unearned runs and was facing a bases loaded situation with two outs. Emerick got Tiracorda to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the threat, then tossed two scoreless innings to earn the save.
Moore led West Branch with three hits, while Martin and Cody Cox each had two.
Miller, Rocco Grassi, Faber, Emerick and Barton all had two hits for Hollidaysburg.
Tiracorda pitched the first four innings for West Branch, allowing five earned runs on nine hits. Aaron Myers tossed two innings of relief and gave up two runs on three hits.
West Banch assistant Dave Learish, who is the head coach of the varsity baseball team, took over the managing duties in the Hollidaysburg game for Tiracorda, who had to go to work.
Learish was impressed with what he saw and is looking forward to getting many of the kids on the field for the high school season.
“They impressed me with how well they were hitting,” Learish said. “I think defensively we have a little bit of work to do. This was good for me to see these young guys. Aaron has been coaching these guys a lot more than I have so I got to take a peak at them for three days here.
“I think there is some work to be done defensively and some aggressiveness we need to gain. But overall I like how we’re hitting the ball. We need to continue developing pitchers. This was good for these guys to play at this level, playing some bigger schools, and we were in every game.”
West Branch—6
Tiracorda p-2b 4011, D. Kolesar ss 4111, Moore cf 4331, J. Myers 3b 4011, Folmar rf 4011, A. Myers 2b-p 3100, I. Tiracorda ph 0000, Martin lf 4120, Cox 1b 3020, K. Kolesar c 0000, Fester dh 3011. Totals: 33-6-12-6.
Hollidaysburg—10
Z. Miller 2b 4221, Grassi 3b-cf 4220, Martellacci lf 3212, Faber cf-1b 4121, Jandora p-3b 3112, Emerick 1b-p 4021, I. Miller pr 0000, Shale ss 4000, Barton rf 3120, Stevenson c 1100. Totals: 30-10-12-7.
Score by Innings
West Branch 211 020 0—6 12 4
Hollidaysburg 202 402 x—10 12 1
Errors—A. Myers 2, D. Kolesar, J. Myers Shale. LOB—West Branch 8. Hollidaysburg 6. 2B—D. Kolesar, Moore, Tiracorda, J. Myers Martellucci, Barton, Faber, Emerick. SAC—Cox Jandora. SF—Martellucci. SB—Moore 2, Fester Jandora, Martellucci, Grassi.
Pitching
West Branch: Z. Tiracorda—4 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; A. Myers—2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Hollidaysburg: Jandora—4 2/3 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Emerick—2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Jandora. LP—Tiracorda. Save—Emerick.
Time—2:01.