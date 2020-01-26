ALLPORT — Moshannon Valley and West Branch each had one placewinner at Saturday’s Ultimate Warrior Tournament.
Warrior Ethan Yingling took fifth at 182, while Black Knight David Honan was eighth at 195
The third-seeded Yingling had a fall and major decision Friday to reach Saturday morning’s consolation round where he suffered a 5-4 setback to second-seed Tyler Watts (Johnsonburg), who was the eventual champ.
Yingling followed that up wth an 8-6 sudden victory loss to Greater Latrobe’s Corey Boerio in the consey semifinals before responding with a 5-2 decision over Bishop McCort’s Kole Lichtenfels in the fifth-place bout. Yingling picked up a 12-3 major decision over Lichtenfels in the quarterfinals.
Honan, who was only seeded 12th at 195, worked his way back through the consolation bracket after getting pinned by Wilson’s Austin Wickersham in Friday’s Round of 16.
The Black Knight sophomore pinned Bald Eagle Area’s Chandler Burns and Altoona’s Josh Keirn before running into Towanda’s third-seeded Clay Watkins in the consolation quarterfinals.
Watkins pinned Honan, sending him to the seventh-place bout where he was pinned by Bellwood-Antis’ Dominic Caracciolo.
West Branch, which finished 25th in the 34-team tournament, had seven other wrestlers compete.
Landen Pase (106), Kaleb Sallurday (113), Aaron Myers (132), John Myers (138), Will Herring (152), Hayes Jones (160) and Billy Bumbarger (220) also represented the host Warriors. Herring was 2-2 with a major.
The Black Knights, who were 31st, also had Jake Ball (120), Alex Richner (132), Niko Smeal (160) and Nathan Beers (285) in the tournament. Ball was 2-2 with a major decision.
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
Mo Valley hosts Tyrone, while West Branch visits Curwensville.