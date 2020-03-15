ALLPORT — After going 9-11 last season and just missing the District 6 playoffs, the West Branch baseball team is hoping for even more improvement this year.
The Warriors return nine letterwinners from 2019, including top hitter Doug Kolesar and pitchers Ayden Gutierrez and Cody Cox. Also back are Tommy Buck, Eddie Dale, Luke Guenot, Kyle Moore, Mike Fester and Zach Tiracorda.
“It was very nice to have practices this past week and a half with guys who know the system,” said Warriors head coach Dave Learish. “They were comfortable and made the practices more up tempo. Their experience and leadership will help this team.”
West Branch will have to fill the holes left by Josh Cantolina and John Milliron. Cantolina played in the middle infield, outfield and pitched last season. He hit .283 with 17 hits. Milliron played third and committed just five errors there in 2019.
“We only lost a few guys so we have some experience and some guys pushing them for positions,” Learish said.
Learish also says that most of the starters from last year will stay in similar positions.
That could mean seeing either Tommy Buck or Cody Cox at first, Guenot at second, Kolesar or Gutierrez at short or third and Eddie Dale back at catcher. Tiracorda and Moore played the outfield, but may shift around with center open after Cantolina’s graduation.
Buck could also DH, while Gutierrez and Kolesar will most likely be the Warriors 1-2 punch on the mound. West Branch does have some pitching this year, so Learish said there are several options.
“Our Basketball players started throwing bullpens last week, so we hope they can get their arms ready,” said Learish. “Ayden and Doug threw a lot of innings last year. Luke Guenot, Kyle Moore, Owen Graham and Cody Cox could be in the mix. We have a few sophomores and freshman we hope will make some appearances.”
Gutierrez threw 32 1/3 innings last year. He went 3-3 with a 1.94 ERA. He had 42 strikeouts and notched a save. Kolesar tossed 25 1/3 innings last season. He was 1-2 with a 3.59 ERA. He 25 strikeouts and walked just seven batters.
Cox had seven appearances in 14 innings and finished the season 1-2.
But having arms is only half the battle, Learish said.
“Pitching is always an area that we must work on,” he said. “It never stops. We hope our hitting and run production climbs. If these guys desire to work on the little things, they will start to be a team that sees positive results.”
The Warriors have solid varsity roster, as well as enough for a junior varsity squad. Learish said there will be some younger guys pushing for spots.
“We have some young men who have potential to help,” he said. “Part of it will be if they want to work hard on skills to maximize their potential.”
In the short time the team was able to practice together, Learish said he is impressed with how the players enjoy themselves and each other.
“We have some good leaders,” he said.
Goals for the season include, “working hard, having fun and living this part of life together,” Learish said.
The Warriors will have Tom Lannen and Aaron Tiracorda as assistant coaches. Volunteer coaches are Jim Emigh, Rob Smerk and Ed Kyler.
West Branch was scheduled to open on Friday. But with the coronavirus outbreak, the first date the Warriors can get back together for practice is March 30.
Roster
Seniors
*Tommy Buck, *Cody Cox, *Eddie Dale, *Luke Guenot, *Ayden Gutierrez, Kevin Streightiff, Caleb Williams.
Juniors
*Doug Kolesar, Jake Martin, *Kyle Moore.
Sophomores
*Mike Fester, Mike Frey, Owen Graham, Anthony Guglielmi, *Zach Tiracorda, Brad Wood.
Freshmen
Elias Dillon, Logan Folmar, Jordan Gunter, Kyle Kolesar, Aaron Myers.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
20—Claysburg-Kimmel. 24—at Bellwood-Antis. 26—at Glendale. 31—Mount Union.
April
1—at Moshannon Valley. 6—Philipsburg-Osceola. 7—Juniata Valley. 9—Williamsburg. 14—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 16—Bellwood-Antis. 17—at Harmony. 20—at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m. 21—Glendale. 24—at Mount Union. 28—Moshannon Valley. 30—at Juniata Valley.
May
1—at Tyrone. 4—Curwensville. 5—at Williamsburg. 8—Harmony.
All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless denoted.