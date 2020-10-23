ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team got one last regular season tuneup Thursday against Everett, taking down the visitors 10-1 while showing their support for Sue Betts with a Pink Out.
The Lady Warriors were decked out in pink jerseys and socks and wore armbands with Sue’s name, while rallying around Sarah and Hannah — Sue’s daughters.
“The team was trying to feed Hannah there and get her a goal,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “She’s really come a long way for this only being her second year playing soccer.
“To see her at one end of the field and Sarah at the other end and the team rallying for the Betts family is special. It’s nice to have them in their hearts and on their minds and still be able to play a good soccer game. It was nice to show support for Sue and to promote Breast Cancer Awareness.”
It didn’t take long for the hosts to get on the scoreboard as Trinity Prestash finished a Mariah Hayles corner kick with a header to make it 1-0 just 4:03 in, much to the delight of the team and coaches.
“I think it relieves nerves (to score quickly), Fenish said. “You can breath that sigh of relief and play your game. And it was something they work on. Mariah always has excellent corners and Trinity has been doing well with headers. It’s not abnormal for us anymore (to score on headers off corners). We enjoy it.”
Prestash fed Lauren Timblin moments later with a short pass that gave Timblin an open shot at point blank range at 7:01 before netting her second at 8:58 to put West Branch on top 3-0 in a blink of an eye.
“When we go down to Everett, whether it’s the long bus ride or what, we tend to come out flat,” Fenush said. “Even (Wednesday) at Mo Valley. We come out looking flat in those first few minutes. The girls didn’t do that today, which was really nice. We had energy at the beginning and throughout all 80 minutes.”
Timblin, Prestash and Jenna Mertz all added goals in the first half, giving West Branch a 6-0 lead at the break.
The hosts held a 12-1 advantage in shots and a 4-0 edge on corners at halftime with the offense and defensive units each dominating their sides of the field and Hayles in complete control of the midfield.
“Mariah does an excellent job,” Fenush said. “Sometimes we leave her out there to dry in the center and she always comes through with the ball. She has great placement on her passes to the offense and she also plays it back to the defense and works with them on buildups too.
“She deserves a ton of credit in that midfield. It’s a very hard position. She plays 80 minutes every game and always needs to be a very active part of the game. She does a great job.”
Timblin scored just 43 seconds into the second half to match Prestash with a hat trick and Emmie Parks joined the party at 44:52 when she fired a rebound into an open net. Mertz had the initial shot that led to the Parks’ goal.
Everett got on the board at 49:20 when Violet Johnson collided with a West Branch defender, who fell to the ground. Johnson kept her feet as the ball squirted into the box and was able to spoil Sarah Betts’ chance at her 11th shutout of the season with a goal to cut the deficit to 8-1.
Everett had several more chances in the second half, but Betts stood tall, stopping the final five shots she faced, while also coming out to knock away or intercept several crosses. She finished with six total saves.
“It was nice to see Sarah get some shots on her to get some work,” Fenush said. “There are some nights where she doesn’t touch the ball. So it was nice to have that and to be able to work girls in different positions.”
West Branch got another goal from Mertz at 54:07 and Prestash collected her fourth at 61:18 to set the final, pushing the host’s record to 15-1 as it closed the regular season.
“It was one of those games where you have to work on the little things that are hopefully going to help you in the postseason,” Fenush said. “The nice thing was being able to work on the buildups and trying to get everybody touches on the ball. You want everybody to work on something.”
West Branch is back in action Monday, playing host to Fannett Metal in the ICC Championship.
West Branch 10, Everett 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Trinity Prestash, WB, (Mariah Hayles), 4:03.
2. Lauren Timblin, WB, (Prestash), 7:01.
3. Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 8:58.
4. Timblin, WB, (unassisted), 15:25.
5. Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 20:48.
6. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 24:40.
Second Half
7. Timblin, WB, (unassisted), 40:43.
8. Emmie Parks, WB, (Mertz), 44:52.
9. Violet Johnson, E, (unassisted), 54:07.
10. Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 54:07.
11. Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 61:18.
Shots: Everett 7, West Branch 22.
Saves: Everett (Kara Valentine) 12, West Branch (Sarah Betts) 6.
Corner kicks: Everett 3, West Branch 6.