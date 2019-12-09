CURWENSVILLE — The game between Curwensville and West Branch girls started out slow, with the Lady Warriors holding a 6-4 lead after one at Patton Hall on Monday night.
But things heated up at the end, as the Lady Warriors employed a slow down in the final three minutes to down the Lady Tide 38-34 in the opener for both teams.
“There are zero girls on this team that are in a lesser or equal role than they were last year,” said West Branch head coach Justin Koleno. “Everyone has been expanding their role.
“In these types of games, you aren’t quite sure how the chemistry is going to work out. And, my goodness, there are kinks we need to work out, but it’s always nice to get the win on night’s like this.”
West Branch went up 4-0 to start the game, on the strength of two free throws each from Tory Kalke and Ashley Mertz.
The Lady Warriors went 13-of-30 from the line in the game, including 7-of-10 in the fourth quarter.
“It was a bummer to lose the game on the line,” said Curwensville assistant coach Jim Hoyt. “You need to make free throws. And of course, we were in a late rotation and they were getting fouls and getting shots in the bonus.
“That’s basically the story tonight.”
West Branch held a slight 18-16 edge at the half. Mertz had 10 points at the half for the Lady Warriors.
“I thought Ashley Mertz came up big down the stretch,” Koleno said. “Our transition game kind of bailed us out a little bit when our offense was stalling.
“It was nice to see us pushing the ball and forcing their hands on some fouls too.”
Fouls were the name of the game in the second half, as the Lady Warriors were already in the bonus heading into the fourth quarter.
Still, Curwensville kept it close, taking a 28-27 lead off a Hannah Condon bucket early in the fourth.
West Branch regained the lead on a basket from Mertz and never relinquished it after that.
The Lady Warriors got a big game on the boards from Tory Kalke, who had 12 rebounds.
“I told them at the beginning of the game that there were two things we needed to do as a small team,” said Koleno. “That’s stay out of foul trouble and the biggest thing was to win the game rebounding.
“I don’t think we won the game rebounding, but we stayed close enough to stay ahead on the scoreboard.”
Curwensville got a double-double from sophomore Alyssa Bakaysa, who had 12 rebounds and 11 points.
“Alyssa Bakaysa, she’s got a good nose for the basketball,” Hoyt said. “If we can get her settled, I think we could be a strong second-half team. Her, Kyra Henry and Austyn Guiher are only sophomores.
“We have no juniors, so we go from seniors straight to sophomores. Once those guys get comfortable I think they will be solid in the second half of the season.”
West Branch played out the final few minutes forcing the Lady Tide to foul.
“There were three minutes left when we went into that slowdown,” said Koleno. “We had our leaders working hard to get open and nailing the shots when they had to.”
Mertz was 3-of-4 during that stretch, while Sarah Betts was 2-of-2. Meghan Cantolina was 2-of-4, helping set the 38-34 final.
Tarah Jacobson had nine rebounds and seven points for Curwensville, while Hannah Condon added seven rebounds.
“It’s certainly a lot better showing than we had last year in our opener against the same team,” said Hoyt. “They’ve graduated some kids and we’ve graduated some of our scoring too. But we have a more well-rounded team and I think a lot of potential here.
“But overall, I think it shows the hope and promise of this team. I think we will very competitive against Moshannon Valley, Glendale, and Harmony. We could be contenders for the Mo Valley League for sure.”
Curwensville (0-1) travels to Moshannon Valley on Wednesday.
West Branch (1-0) heads to Bellwood-Antis tonight.
West Branch—38
S. Betts 4 2-2 11, Mertz 7 7-18 21, H. Betts 0 0-2 0, Cantolina 0 2-6 2, Kalke 0 2-2 2, Parks 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, McGonigal 1 0-2 2. Totals: 24 13-32 38.
Curwensville—34
Jacobson 3 1-2 7, Swindell 1 0-1 2, Bakaysa 3 5-6 11, Condon 2 0-4 4, Henry 2 0-0 4, Witherite 2 0-2 4, Guiher 1 0-0 2, Pentz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-15 34.
Three-pointers: S. Betts.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 6 12 7 13—38
Curwensville 4 12 8 10—34