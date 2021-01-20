ALLPORT — The West Branch girls basketball team brings back several letterwinners after losing just one senior from last year’s squad.
Seniors Sarah Betts and Ella Miller, junior Tory Kalke and sophomores Emily Parks, Hannah Betts, Kayleigh Smeal and Kaitlyn McGonigal all lettered last season and are back for head coach Justin Koleno.
Sarah Betts was a Progressland first team selection last season. She averaged 9.45 points per game last season. She was also fourth in Progressland with 27 three-pointers.
Kalke was seventh in the area in three-pointers and third in free throw percentage. She averaged 8.65 points per game last season.
“Having a leader like Sarah back has advantages that go beyond the stat sheet. Her intensity sets the tempo at practice and improves us all.
“Tory Kalke experienced success last year as a sophomore scoring and rebounding.
“We also have a group of four sophomores (Parks, Hannah Betts, Smeal, and McGonigal) that lettered last year. Each one of them started at least one game for us last year. They should reap the benefits of being pressed into duty as freshmen.”
Despite all of the experience back, the Lady Warriors are still trying to figure out which starting five suits them best.
Sarah Betts and Kalke are locked in, it will be who will fill in around them.
“It is working itself out a little more every practice, but it is still unclear who the starters will be. Sarah and Tory provide some stability to the lineup, but other spots will be highly contested.
“Ella Miller has shown she can bring energy defensively. We have some freshmen that have impressed early, and I would not be surprised if more than one work their way to a starting spot.”
Those freshmen are coming off a junior high team that went 15-4 last season.
We have many players with unique skill sets, so we could run with different lineups depending on match-ups. Our junior high girls went 15-4 last year and most of the key players on that team are with us now (Jenna Mertz, Katrina Cowder, Erin Godin and Allison Shingledecker). The freshmen girls coupled with our returning letterwinners should provide much needed depth.”
Koleno said that the team’s strength will be their speed. He also said the team are quick learners.
“Our focus has been great at practice so far, which is even more important with so many unknowns during this season,” he said.
Koleno said the team is still working on several things, including getting the younger players acclimated.
“We are just working on installing offensive sets and defensive concepts,” said Koleno. “With the smaller preseason, it is nice that our girls have a sense of urgency to get in shape and grasp the mental part of the game.”
While there are not set goals, Koleno said he just wants his girls to continue to get better.
“This year is even more reason for the “take it a game at a time” mentality,” he said. “Our focus is on Curwensville for our first game of the year.”
Koleno will be assisted by former three-sport West Branch alum Mariah (McDowell) Koleno.
West Branch kicks off the season on Friday at home against Curwensville.
Roster
Seniors
*Sarah Betts, *Ella Miller.
Juniors
*Tory Kalke.
Sophomores
*Hannah Betts, *Kaitlyn McGonigal, *Emily Parks, *Kayleigh Smeal.
Freshmen
Katrina Cowder, Erin Godin, Madison McDowell, Jenna Mertz, Allison Shingledecker, Montana Williams.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
January
22—Curwensville. 25—at Moshannon Valley. 28—Mount Union. 29—Harmony.
February
1—Juniata Valley. 2—St. Joseph’s Academy. 4—at Williamsburg. 5—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 8—Glendale. 10—at Mount Union. 11—at Bellwood-Antis. 17—Claysburg-Kimmel. 18—at Curwensville. 19—at Juniata Valley. 22—at Harmony. 24—Moshannon Valley. 26—Williamsburg.
All games begin at 7:3o p.m.