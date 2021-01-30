ALLPORT — If you didn’t see the first half of the Harmony-West Branch girls basketball contest on Friday night, you didn’t miss much.
The teams played to an 11-11 tie at the half before finally getting their offenses going.
The Lady Warriors used a 13-5 run in the third quarter to seal the 42-32 victory.
“They picked up the pressure and our girls didn’t handle it as well as I thought they would,” said Lady Owls head coach Sean McMullen. “We had a game plan and they executed it really well in the first half.
“Then I think having three games in three nights kind of got them. Their legs were a little tired and they started making some mental mistakes in the second half.”
Both teams struggled to get moving early, as the Lady Warriors held an 8-7 edge after one. Tory Kalke had seven points in the first quarter, finishing the night with a game-high 15.
Neither team was able to break free with their offense in the second, needing almost half of the frame to even get a bucket.
Harmony scored four points in the frame, while West Branch had three.
“We were trying to solve that 3-2 that they were running and we were pretty patient with it in the first half, and sometimes stagnant,” said Lady Warriors head coach Justin Koleno. “The second half paid dividends. We figured out the puzzle.
“I thought the girls played with a lot of composure tonight.”
West Branch went on a 8-0 run to start the third quarter, led by threes from Ella Miller and Kalke, to take the 19-11 lead.
Harmony closed it to within 24-16 at the end of the third, but several turnovers kept them from getting closer.
“The second half kind of been theme for us this year,” Koleno said. “We didn’t get it done in our first game, but our last two games here we’ve outlasted the opponent.
“Our pressure defense that we are running right now is expending a lot of energy for the girls. All the credit goes to them for keeping that will to keep going.”
The fourth quarter turned out to be the best producing quarter for both teams with West Branch taking a slight 18-16 edge.
Both teams battled to the end, with Harmony putting up two quick baskets before the buzzer sounded to set the final at 42-32.
“The girls battle every night,” McMullen said. “They give everything they have. It kind of felt like there was a lid on the rim at times. We missed a lot of layups there in transition that I think might have changed the game a little bit if we hit them in the third quarter.
“But credit West Branch they put a ton of pressure on the girls. We didn’t handle it as well as I hoped we would. But we played well.”
Traci Hauser and Dorey Westover each had 11 points for the Lady Owls. Westover added seven rebounds. Sherri Kephart also had seven rebounds.
West Branch was led by Kalke, who also had 10 rebounds. Sarah Betts added 12 points, while Jenna Mertz had 11 rebounds. Ella Miller netted five rebounds.
“I thought a play that exemplifies how we played, was Sarah Betts saving that ball as she slammed into the bleachers and then popping up and sprinting down the court. That’s the way everybody played tonight.
“And we have had our third different leading scorer in three games. So it’s nice to see everyone stepping up.”
West Branch improved to 2-1 and 2-1 in MVL. The Lady Warriors host Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
Harmony is 2-4 overall and 2-1 in the MVL. The Lady Owls host Glendale on Monday.
Harmony—32
Hauser 4 2-6 11, Westover 4 3-7 11, Smith 0 0-0 0, Neff 1 2-4 4, Brothers 1 0-2 2, Kephart 1 0-0 2, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Schneider 1 0-1 2. Totals: 12 7-20 32.
West Branch—42
S. Betts 6 0-2 12, Miller 1 0-0 3, Kalke 6 1-2 15, McGonigal 0 1-2 1, Parks 2 0-1 4, Godin 1 0-0 2, Mertz 2 1-4 5, H. Betts 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-11 42.
Three-pointers: Hauser. Kalke 2, Miller.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 7 4 5 16—32
West Branch 8 3 13 18—42