ALEXANDRIA — Too many mistakes and big plays didn’t lend to a good start for the West Branch football team.
The Warriors turned the ball over three times and gave up four scoring plays of more than 25 yards in a 36-7 loss to Juniata Valley at A.R. Simkins field.
“This wasn’t a great start for us,” said Warrior coach Kevin Hubler. “We did some good things, but made too many mistakes. We haven’t been on a regulation field very often and it showed."
The Warriors were limited to minus-19 rushing yards in the first half, while quarterback Jackson Croyle completed seven of 19 passes for 78 yards, but was intercepted twice.
One of those was returned 29 yards for a touchdown by Valley’s Hunter Johnson in the first quarter.
“Jackson injured his ankle in the scrimmage last week,” noted Hubler. “We thought he was able to go, but it gave him some trouble and probably was a contributor to the sacks and interceptions.”
The Hornets started the scoring with a 44-yard run down the right sideline by Hunter Johnson midway through the first quarter. Jefferson Hill converted the PAT to give the hosts a 7-0 lead.
Just 17 seconds later, Hunter Johnson and Hill again converted to make it 14-0.
On their next possession, the Warriors were forced to punt from their own eight. Punter Derek Browne had to go to his knee in the end zone to field a low snap, resulting in a safety to make it 16-0.
Valley went long distance again with 6:38 left in the half. Jake Johnson took a handoff on a jet sweep and raced down the sideline 70 yards for a TD and a 23-0 Hornet lead.
On the third play of the second half, Croyle was intercepted a third time and the Hornets took over at the Warrior 15. Hunter Johnson tossed a two-yard TD pass to Landon Reed five plays later. Hill missed the PAT, but Valley led 30-0.
Three minutes later after a West Branch punt, Valley needed just two plays to start the “Mercy Clock.” The Hornets Gabe Brower took a quick handoff up the middle and sprinted through the defense 60 yards for the Hornets final TD of the night.
The Warriors reached paydirt on the final play of the third quarter. After moving from their own 20 to the 43 in five plays, Will Herring escaped from a tackler in the backfield and went the other direction 57 yards for the TD. Sarah Betts made the PAT.
With a strong second half, Herring led the Warrior ground attack with exactly 100 yards on 13 carries. Croyle and Tyler Biggans combined to complete nine of 25 passes for 92 yards with three interceptons.
Valley’s Gabe Brower rushed for a game-high 147 yards on 10 carries, while Hunter Johnson connected on six of 11 attempts for 82 yards and a TD. Brant Allison completed three of seven for 62 yards with one interception.
“Juniata Valley has a very solid program,” Hubler concluded. “We just need to tighten some things up. Herring had a strong second half. He’s very capable. We just need to find him some openings to run through.”
West Branch will host Moshannon Valley on Saturday night at Philipsburg-Osceola High School's Field. The Warriors' stadium renovations have not been finished. As the Mounties have a home game on Friday, the Warriors will play host on Saturday.