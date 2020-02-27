ALTOONA — The West Branch Warriors and the Homer-Center Wildcats couldn’t have been anymore opposite in their offensive plan of attack on Thursday night’s District 6 Class 2A boys basketball consolation game. The Warriors lived by the three-point shot while the Wildcats were physical in the paint. In the end, the physicality of Homer-Center prevailed as West Branch fell short by a 56-48 final.
“They knew we were shooters,” West Branch head coach Danny Clark said. “It just didn’t go our way. It hasn’t gone our way lately.”
The Warriors knocked down 10 triples on the night, led by Doug Kolesar’s four and Trenton Bellomy’s three. But the Wildcats pounded down low with the duo of Jaden Evanick and Ryan Sardone, as they scored 26 and 13 points, respectively.
It was a battle throughout as each team traded blows back and forth like a heavyweight title fight. Evanick and Sardone would strike down low and West Branch would answer the bell rather quickly with a three-pointer of their own.
Clark was happy with the way the team started, inserting Camden Kopchik into the starting lineup as he scored the team’s first five points.
“I liked our energy game, I really did,” Clark said. “I thought we could’ve played smarter at times and we took some questionable shots down the stretch.”
West Branch held a 13-12 lead after the first quarter but went into the half down 31-28.
The Warriors trailed Homer-Center for all of the third quarter but midway through the fourth, Travis Rothrock hit a three-pointer to give West Branch a 44-42 lead. From there, Homer-Center went on a 14-4 run to close out the game. While struggling at the charity stripe in the first half, Evanick came up clutch and knocked down eight free throws in the final quarter.
With a 49-46 lead, Homer-Center decided to stall, running about a minute and a half off the clock before a foul sent the Wildcats to the line. It ended up being too much as a couple of shots didn’t fall for West Branch and Homer-Center came away with a 56-48 win.
Although the Warriors dropped its final two games, they will still make the PIAA Class 2A tournament as the District 6 4-seed, as they will play District 7’s 2-seed on March 7.
“We’re playing better teams now ... and we’re small, we are,” Clark said. “(Homer-Center) made some plays there.”
Clark said he feels his team, currently at 19-7, has exceeded expectations as he takes another team to states as head coach.
“I thought we’d be around 13, 14 wins,” Clark said. “We’re at 19 and we’re stuck on 19. It’s going to be tough to get 20 now. They really wanted 20 and we had a couple of opportunities to get it.”
Before they game plan for the state playoffs, Clark said they’re going to take a couple days off to regroup and refocus.
“We’re going to get recharged a little bit and get back at it on Monday,” Clark said. “I’m proud of these kids — I really am. We’re 19-7 and three losses have been in playoffs. We’ve been competing and hopefully we can compete next Saturday. It’ll be tough (to win) but we’re going to give it our best shot.”
West Branch—48
Gutierrez 2 3-6 7, Bellomy 4 2-6 13, Kolesar 5 0-0 14, Kristofits 1 1-2 3, Kopchik 2 0-0 5, Dale 0 0-1 0, Rothrock 2 0-0 6. Totals: 16 6-15 48.
Homer-Center—56
Mock 0 0-1 0, Gearhart 2 4-4 8, Henry 0 0-0 0, Evanick 9 8-12 26, Sardone 6 1-4 13, Kochman 1 0-0 2, Ober 3 0-0 7. Totals: 19 13-21 56.
Three-pointers: Kolesar 4, Bellomy 3, Rothrock 2, Kopchik Ober.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 13 15 12 8—48
Homer-Center 12 19 10 15—56