ALLPORT — Turnovers doomed the West Branch girls on Friday night in a 48-36 loss to Bald Eagle Area in the opening night of the West Branch Holiday Basketball Tournament.
The Lady Warriors had 23 turnovers in the game, many of which helped the Lady Eagles turn a game that was 8-6 in the favor at the end of the first quarter into a 27-11 lead at the half.
BEA’s Lacee Barnhart and Kierra Serb each had nine points in the second quarter, which saw the Lady Eagles outscore the Lady Warriors 19-5.
“We had some bright spots on both sides of the ball tonight,” said West Branch head coach Justin Koleno. “The second quarter was just brutal though. We had a few costly turnovers right as they got hot shooting. That is a recipe for disaster.”
Barnhart and Serb led all scorers with 20 and 18 points, respectively. Barnhart had four treys, including two in the second quarter.
West Branch played well in the final two quarters, tying BEA 17-17 in the third and outscoring them 6-4 in the fourth.
Part of that success came off the hand of Sarah Betts, who scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half.
“Sarah kept us around,” Koleno said. “She did a lot for us today. If we were able to get a few more stops defensively in the third when she got hot, we could have had an exciting finish.”
Betts also had five rebounds for West Branch. Teammate Ashley Mertz added 11 points and nine rebounds, while Tory Kalke had 10 rebounds and four points.
West Branch dropped to 3-3 overall. The Lady Warriors play Harmony in the consolation game at 2 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area—48
Barnhart 6 4-4 20, Kilmer 0 0-0 0, Perry 0 0-2 0, Onder 2 1-2 5, Herr 0 0-0 0, Cingle 0 0-0 0, Hoover 2 1-2 5, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Serb 8 2-5 18. Totals: 18 8-15 48.
West Branch—36
S. Betts 6 0-0 15, Mertz 3 4-9 11, Kalke 2 0-0 4, Cantolina 3 0-0 6, H. Betts 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Parks 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-9-36.
Three-pointers: Barnhart 4. S. Betts 3, Mertz.
Score by Quarters
BEA 8 19 17 4—48
West Branch 6 5 17 6—36