CLAYSBURG — Saturday night’s Inter-County Conference title game held at Claysbrug-Kimmel in varsity boys basketball action was a roller coaster for the two teams.
West Branch entered as the North Division champions, while Tussey Mountain was the South Division champs. The Warriors pulled ahead at the half for a 24-17 lead following a strong second quarter.
The Warriors faltered in the third quarter as the Titans used a 17-point run in the third and fourth quarters to flip the script and won the league title in a 55-39 victory.
“We were up by seven going into halftime,” said West Branch coach Danny Clark. “We’re normally a second half team. We usually play well at Claysburg — they’re in our conference. We usually shoot well here. We weren’t in rhythm in the second half, or the entire game.
“We had a good run. It was back-and-forth at the start of the third. We still held a lead but three possessions in a row and Tussey got some putbacks. It was game over going into the fourth.”
The game was close in the first quarter with the Titans taking an 11-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. West Branch’s Dalton Kristofits, Ayden Gutierrez, Doug Kolesar, and Trenton Bellomy helped the locals take a 17-11 lead.
Kristofits got a putback before Gutierrez added a jumper. Kolesar hit a three to give the Warriors a three-point lead, while Bellomy added another three.
After a Tussey Mountain bucket, Bellomy added a jumper before Camden Kopchik added a lay-up. Tussey Mountain added four points before Kristofits assisted Bellomy on a three-pointer as the Warriors took a 24-17 lead into the half.
Chance Eboch scored on a putback to begin the second half for the Warriors for a 26-17 lead but the Titans cut the deficit to three points with a six-point stretch.
Bellomy hit another three-pointer and Kristofits answered a Tussey Mountain bucket to keep the Warriors ahead, 31-25.
Tussey Mountain used two three-pointers by Devin Swope and buckets by Matt Leonard, Chad Morningstar, and Swope to take a 42-31 lead with 6:59 left in the game.
West Branch pulled within seven points with four points by Travis Rorthrock. The two teams exchanged points and a pair of free throws by Gutierrez put the Warriors within seven points of the Titans’ lead with a pair of free throws with 4:47 remaining, 44-37.
Tussey Mountain’s Dawson Rightenour scored a jumper before Kristofits added one. The Titans scored a lay-up and added seven free throws in the final four minutes of the game to secure the 55-39 victory and the title.
“Our guys are disappointed and kind of in shock a little bit,” Clark added. “We didn’t expect that to happen in the second half. When you shoot like that, and we usually shoot lights out, we were out of sorts.”
Bellomy led the Warriors with 15 points, while Swope paced the Titans with 19 points.
West Branch dropped to 18-5 overall. The Warriors play the winner of Penns Manor/Bishop McCort on Thursday night at home.
Inter-County Conference Final
West Branch—39
Ayden Gutierrez 1 1-3 3, Trenton Bellomy 2 0-0 13, Doug Kolesar 1 0-0 5, Chance Eboch 1 0-0 5, Dalton Kristofits 3 1-2 7, Travis Rothrock 1 1-2 4, Camden Kopchik 1 0-0 2, Eddie Dale 0 0-0 0, Jackson Croyle 0 0-0 0, Zach Tiracorda 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-7 39.
Tussey Mountain—55
Matthew Leonard 5 4-5 17, Devin Swope 4 4-4 19, Chad Morningstar 4 0-1 8, Jacob Henry 0 1-2 1, Skyler Peck 0 0-0 0, Logan Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-14 55.
Three-pointers: Bellomy 3, Kolesar, Eboch, Rothrock. Leonard, Swope 2.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 7 10 14 8—39
Tussey Mountain 11 6 23 15—55