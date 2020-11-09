EBENSBURG — Over the last four years, the now five seniors on West Branch’s volleyball team often wondered if they were doing enough to keep up the team’s legacy.
But after Saturday’s performance in the District 6 A title game against West Shamokin, there is no doubt the fab five will go down as one of the most successful squads in the school’s history.
It was hard for the team to grasp that after a grueling five-set loss to second-seeded West Shamokin at Central Cambria High School, but Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude says he is immensely proud of his girls, including the five seniors who came into the program in seventh grade.
“They always are worried about being part of a legacy,” he said. “But they have worked their butts off. When they were seventh graders, they were real timid, but to see them grow and be great players and great people is awesome. They are great leaders and all of the other kids want to be what those five seniors have been a part of.
“They have been nothing but great leaders and they have done a great job.”
The Lady Warriors lost the first two sets 25-20 and 25-16 before making a comeback to win the next two sets 25-18 and 25-22. West Branch then lost the tiebreaker 15-9.
It was the team’s first appearance in the District 6 finals since defeating Bishop McCort in five sets in 2014.
West Branch has been a five-time finalist in the last 10 years, and made the semis the other five years.
The Lady Warriors were coming off a five-set thriller on Thursday night against Homer-Center.
West Branch struggled early with the Lady Wolves’ hitters Lily Jordan and Maddie McConnell.
McConnell finished the game with 15 kills, while Jordan added eight.
The Lady Warriors tried to adjust, but couldn’t find the right combination until the third set, when they were down 2-0.
“We were trying to get them out of system and go to the 1-zone,” Trude said. “We were trying to swing, not tip. We wanted her (Abigail Oesterling) to take the first ball. But the problem was the libero would pass it right back to her. So West Shamokin has a good system and she is a great player.”
The third set was much improved, as West Branch went up 5-0 off the serve of Emma Morlock, who finished the game with a team-leading 11 service points.
Taylor Myers and freshman Marley Croyle were able to start getting around the blocks of the Lady Wolves’ front row, giving the Lady Warriors an 18-12 advantage.
West Branch went on to win the set 25-18.
The Lady Warriors kept pushing in the fourth set, taking a 5-1 lead after a three-point service run by Myers.
Abby Gallaher, who finished the game with eight kills, teamed up with Myers and Croyle to earn some key points for West Branch.
The Lady Warriors held off the Lady Wolves 25-22 to send the match to a tiebreaker.
“I know this team wouldn’t quit,” said Trude. “They battle all the time. I think we are pretty battle-tested. And you have to win three games. It doesn’t matter when you win them.
“We came out and their style was a little bit different than we are used to playing. We saw a lot of tempo and we had to get used to that, and once we did, we did really well.”
West Branch got out to a 3-0 lead off the serve of Morlock, but a five-point service run by Oesterling gave West Shamokin a 7-4 lead.
It was an advantage they didn’t relinquish. The Lady Wolves went on to win the fifth set 15-8 to capture their first District 6 title.
“We had the momentum,” Trude said. “It was 4-1 fifth set and we had just won two games. In high school volleyball you get momentum changes.
“I thought their setter (Oesterling) came in and served the ball well. She is the coach’s daughter. She did a great job keeping West Shamokin in system and putting the ball in play. Then they got the momentum and it just changed the tide.”
Myers finished the game with 11 kills, 10 service points and two blocks. Morgan Glace added 35 assists and seven service points, while Ella Miller netted seven service points. Gallaher also had two blocks, while Corrin Evans tallied five service points.
The five Lady Warriors seniors finished their career with a record of 111-18-5 and captured four straight Inter-County Conference titles. They made the District 6 semis three times and have a runner-up finish.
“It’s two good teams,” said Trude. “They were ranked second and we were ranked sixth (in the state). But the state playoffs only takes one team this year, so we aren’t going to get the chance again. But Melinda does a great job with their team and we just wish them all the luck at states.”
West Branch finished the season at 21-2. West Shamokin plays Conemaugh Township in the first round of the PIAA tournament.