ALLPORT — With young teams on both sides of the court on Monday, the game between West Branch and visiting Moshannon Valley was going to come down to one thing — who could do the right thing down the stretch to earn the win.
The Lady Warriors have a little more experience in that area, playing in several close games this season. That experience showed late when West Branch had to hold off a hard-charging Mo Valley team 37-33.
“I talked earlier in the year about these freshmen getting experience playing in these close games and winning them,” said Lady Warrior head coach Justin Koleno. “The more you do it, the better you are at it.
“Late in the game when it’s time to do the right thing, like milking the clock or attacking the basket, we are starting to learn how to do that.”
The Damsels rallied from as many as eight points down to tie the game at 32-32 with 1:10 left to play in the game off two free throws by Sydney Bubb.
But West Branch’s Sarah Betts, who had a double-double on the night, proved to be pivotal down the stretch, getting a steal for a bucket and one, and getting fouled, where she hit one of her shots to put her team up by 3 with 38.7 seconds left to play.
Betts finished the night with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“Everybody on our team knows that we function so much better with Sarah on the court,” Koleno said. “In fact, she rarely leaves the court.
“While Tory was having some foul trouble or Ashley is having foul trouble, Sarah serves as our rock. She calms the troops, but she will also give them a kick to get them in gear.”
Bubb got fouled again with 24.2 seconds to play, hitting one of those shots to cut it to 35-33.
But a Betts steal and resulting layup with nine seconds left set the final at 37-33.
“They played a heck of a game,” said Damsels head coach Jillian Kane. “I just told them that. They didn’t stop all game. We had some shots that didn’t fall. But I am so proud of them.”
West Branch jumped out to an 8-3 lead after one quarter, thanks to two threes from Tory Kalke and bucket from Betts.
Kalke ended the night with 13 points, including three treys, and 12 rebounds.
“That #35 (Kalke) kept shooting those threes and I kept telling them she was going to keep shooting,” Kane said. “But our girls came out in the second half with a lot of energy. West Branch just shot better than us.”
The Lady Warriors went into halftime with a 14-10 lead.
Moshannon Valley scored the first two baskets of the third, as Aubrey Dotts had a putback basket and Bubb dropped in a shot to tie the game with 6:15 to go in the frame.
West Branch came right back, as Ashley Mertz got fouled going to the hoop and knocked down both of her shots. Betts added a bucket before Mertz scored again to make it 20-14.
Both Mertz, Kalke and Meghan Cantolina got into some foul trouble in the second half, but the Lady Warriors still held a 26-21 advantage after three.
“I thought it was a really competitive game. Moshannon Valley has improved since the first time we played them,” said Koleno. “We got into foul trouble and it kind of handcuffed us in the second half.
“But to Mo Valley’s credit, they were attacking the basket and getting the fouls. That’s what kept them in the game.”
The Lady Warriors led 32-24 before the Damsels went on a 10-0 run to tie the game before West Branch pulled out the win.
Bubb led the Damsels with 18 points and six rebounds. Dotts tallied 10 points and eight rebounds.
“She had four fouls and she kept playing hard,” Kane said of Dotts. “She didn’t give up. None of our girls did.”
Emily Davis added 10 rebounds for the Damsels, which dropped to 1-15 overall, 0-8 in the Inter-County Conference and 1-5 in the Moshannon Valley League. Mo Valley heads to Claysburg-Kimmel on Thursday.
West Branch improved to 6-8, 2-8 in the ICC and 5-1 in the MVL. The Lady Warriors travel to St. Joseph’s Academy on Wednesday.
Moshannon Valley—33
Dotts 4 2-2 10, Bubb 3 11-16 18, Demko 0 0-1 0, Davis 0 1-3 1, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Murawski 1 0-0 2, Greenawalt 1 0-0 2, Domanick 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 14-22 33.
West Branch—37
S. Betts 6 1-3 13, Mertz 3 3-6 9, H. Betts 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Cantolina 1 0-0 2, Kalke 5 0-0 13, Parks 0 0-2 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, McGonigal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-11 37.
Three-pointers: Bubb. Kalke 3.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 3 7 11 12—33
West Branch 8 6 12 11—37