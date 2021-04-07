ALLPORT — The West Branch softball team fell behind visiting Mount Union early and couldn’t catch back up, falling 10-4 on Tuesday afternoon.
Mount Union scored two runs in the first inning, five in the third and then tacked on three more in the seventh to take home the victory and improve to 2-0 on the season.
West Branch, which dropped to 0-2 on the season, committed seven errors on the day, leading to seven of the runs being unearned.
“We did put the ball in play a lot better tonight that we did in our last game (against Glendale),” said Lady Warriors head coach Dan Betts. “There are things we still need to work on. But with a young team there is always something to learn. And that’s what we are trying to do. We don’t want them to focus on the mistakes. We want them to learn from them and move on.”
The Lady Trojans led 2-0 before West Branch cut it to 2-1 in the bottom of the first.
The Lady Warriors’ Meghan Cantolina led off with a single, before moving to third on a single by Sarah Betts. A sacrifice bunt by Bri Bone, brought Cantolina home, but Mount Union starter Karrigan Woodward was able to limit the damage by striking out the next two batters to get out of the inning.
Mount Union tacked on five more runs in the third, with an RBI triple from Kadyn Crisswell, an RBI single from Abbey Brodbeck and a two-run double from Kendra Gardner.
The Lady Warriors committed two errors in the inning, leaving just two runs earned for Bone.
West Branch got one of the runs back in the bottom of the third, as Mallory Graham singled and moved to third on two wild pitches. She came home on an RBI double by Sarah Betts to make it 7-2.
The Lady Warriors added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, taking advantage of a Mount Union error to push a run across.
Greysyn Gable drew a one-out walk, moved to second on a stolen base and third on a wild pitch. She came home on an RBI single from Hannah Betts to make it 7-3.
Betts stole second and then came home on a two-base error on a ball hit by Graham to cut the lead to 7-4.
The game stayed that way until the top of the seventh when the Lady Trojans put three runs up on the board.
Two of the runs reached base on errors, while the third belted a single. Mount Union plated all three runs to extend the lead to 10-4.
Woodward shut the door in the seventh, getting two quick outs on three pitches, before a runner reached on an error.
She got the next batter to pop up to first to set the final.
“We have two more games this week,” said Coach Betts. “This season, we aren’t going to have a lot of turnover in thinking about what happened in the last game because we are going to be playing three games a week from now until the end of the season. It’s pretty much going to have to be out of your mind.
“We will practice tomorrow and go over tonight, but it will be back to game mode on Thursday.”
Sarah Betts led the Lady Warriors offensively, with three hits, including a double. Bone and Hannah Betts each had an RBI.
Bone tossed all seven innings, allowing just three earned runs on eight hits. She walked none and struck out three.
“Bri pitched a nice game,” Coach Betts said. “We have had two games so far and we have pitched two different pitchers. They both went seven innings, so we are happy about that because it was an unknown for us.”
The Lady Warriors host Moshannon Valley on Thursday afternoon.
Mount Union—10
Crisswell ss 4221, Woodward p 3001, Arnold c 4111, Spriggs rf 3001, Cramer cr-pr 0200, Brodbeck 4221, Sheeder lf 4201, Gardner 2b 4013, Williams 3b 4011, Smith cf 4110. Totals: 34-10-8-10.
West Branch—4
Cantolina cf 4110, S. Betts 1b 4031, MacTavish ss 4000, Bone p 3011, Nelson 3b 3000, Gable c 2110, H. Betts rf 3111, McGonigal 2b 2000, Royer ph 1000, Graham lf 3110. Totals: 29-4-8-3.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 205 000 3—10 8 2
West Branch 101 200 0— 7 8 7
Errors—Crisswell 2. Gable, Nelson 2, H. Betts, MacTavish 2, S. Betts. LOB—Mount Union 4, West Branch 6. 2B—Gardner. S. Betts. 3B—Crisswell, Arnold. SF—Woodward, Spriggs. SAC—Bone. SB—Brodbeck. Gable 2, H. Betts.
Pitching
Mount Union: Woodward—7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
West Branch: Bone—7 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Woodward. LP—Bone (0-1).