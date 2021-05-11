ALLPORT — The West Branch baseball team finished off its Moshannon Valley League slate with a win on Monday, toppling visiting Curwensville 9-5.
The Warriors finished 3-1 in the MVL, putting them 1/2 game ahead of Curwensville and Moshannon Valley, who are both 2-1 now and each need to play Harmony.
West Branch got four solid innings from Zack Tiracorda, who allowed two hits and a run, before he gave way to Owen Graham. Graham pitched the final three innings, allowing six hits and four runs.
“Zack pitched a nice game,” said West Branch head coach Dave Learish. “Especially at the beginning of the game, he was throwing well. We got to a point were we needed to address a situation we have with Claysburg where we need to finish a game in progress on Thursday. And Owen has to be able to throw in that game, so it was kind of juggling them there so they could both be ready to go. It put us in a little different bind there today.”
The Warriors got on the board early, scoring twice in the bottom of the first inning.
Lead off batter Doug Kolesar was hit by a pitch, before moved to second on a wild pitch. A double by Issac Tiracorda plated Kolesar, before Tiracorda came home on an error on a ball hit by Logan Folmar to make it 2-0.
“We went real flat after they scored those two runs,” said Curwensville head coach Tom Harzinski. “And I will take the blame for that. I am the head coach and we need to go out there and be ready.”
The Tide cut the lead to 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning, getting their first run, and hit, off Tiracorda.
Keegan Wilson drew a walk, before Jake McCracken hit an single that just barely dribbled between third and short. He beat out the throw. An RBI single by Matt Brown plated Wilson, before Tiracorda buckled down and got the next two batters out.
West Branch got the run back in the bottom half of the inning, taking on three different Tide pitchers.
The key hit was a two-run double from Warrior freshman Brody Rothrock.
“We hit the ball fairly decent today,” Learish said. “We were fairly patient for the most part. Curwensville played some pretty great defense. We had some really hard hit shots. Brody had some clutch hits for us today. He hit that ball down the line and had a sac fly. It’s nice to see our freshmen stepping up.”
The Warriors also picked up runs on a single by Isaac Tiracorda and a bases-loaded hit by pitch to make it 6-1 after four.
Curwensville changed pitchers twice, taking out starter Shane Sunderlin before going to Jake McCracken and eventually Tyler Lee.
“The effort was not there today,” said Harzinski. “We just came out flat. The only thing we can do tomorrow is go out and play Harmony and make a statement.
“We left a lot of guys on base. We had a hard time finding the strike zone. It was a combination of things that ended up in a snowball effect for us.”
West Branch tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, chasing Lee from the mound. Chase Graham walked the first batter he faced before hitting the second. But the Tide got out of the jam, picking off a runner on third to get out of the jam.
Curwensville scored one in the top of the sixth, as Sunderlin had an RBI single. They added three more in the top of the seventh to set the final at 9-5.
Jake Mullins had an RBI triple, while Brown had an RBI double and Wilson a sac fly.
Curwensville dropped to 6-7 overall and 2-1 in the MVL. The Tide travel to Harmony this afternoon.
West Branch improved to 5-5 overall and 3-1 in the MVL. The Warriors host Williamsburg this afternoon.
Curwensville—5
Hoover c 4110, Butler 3b-lf-2b-rf 2110, Wilson 1b 1101, McCracken cf-p-cf 4010, Mullins ss 4221, Brown dh 4022, C. Fegert lf-cf-lf 0000, Sunderlin p-3b 4011, Graham rf-p 2000, Haney p 0000, Lee 2b-p-2b 2000. Totals: 27-5-8-5.
West Branch—9
Kolesar ss-2b 1200, I. Tiracorda c 3122, J. Stavola cr 0000, Biggans rf 2012, Folmar dh-1b 3002, McGonigal 2b 0000, Moore lf 4000, Z. Tiracorda p-ss 3220, Graham 1b-p 2100, Giglielmi cf 2210, Rothrock 3b 3113. Totals: 23-9-7-9.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 000 101 3—5 8 2
West Branch 200 430 x—9 7 2
Errors—Lee 2. Kolesar, Biggans. LOB—Curwensville 8, West Branch 7. DP—Curwensville 1, West Branch 1. 2B—Brown. I. Tiracorda, Guglielmi, Rothrock. 3B—Mullins. SF—Wilson. Rothrock. SB—Mullins. Guglielmi. HBP—Folmar, Kolesar, Biggans.
Pitching
Curwensville: Sunderlin—3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. McCracken—0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Lee— 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Graham—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Haney—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
West Branch: Z. Tiracorda—4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO. Graham—3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER,3 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Z. Tiracorda (3-1). LP—Sunderlin (2-2).