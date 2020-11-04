ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team swept Bishop McCort on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the District 6 Class A playoffs.
The Lady Warriors won 25-12, 25-16 and 25-20.
“I thought the first two sets we played really strong,” said West Branch head coach Terry Trude. “We subbed some players in that third set, but I also thought Bishop McCort played a little bit stronger.
“We caught up and played our tempo and we finished strong, so that’s all that matters.
“We try to get some kids experience, but it’s also district playoffs and we need to try and win and move forward.”
The Lady Warriors jumped out to a 6-0 lead thanks to the serve of Ella Miller and hitting of Emma Morlock and Taylor Myers.
Miller finished the night with 12 service points.
“Ella doesn’t get the credit she deserves,” Trude said. “In ninth grade, she was a middle hitter and she wanted to have a position on the team, so she switched her junior year and she’s worked really hard.
“She controls a lot of the passes in the back row. She was an average passer and now she is above average. She’s had a really great year for us. We need her energy and posititivity to help lead us.”
Myers also had a big game for the Lady Warriors, finishing the game with 12 kills, five digs and one block.
The second set was similar to the first, as West Branch went up 13-6 early on.
Myers had eight service point in the set, along with two kills.
Meghan Cantollina added four kills while Abby Gallaher had three.
All of the Lady Warrior setters had ample chances at the ball. Senior setter Morgan Glace had 32 assists on the night.
“She’s an all-state setter for a reason,” Trude said. “She makes good choices and she had good locations on the ball. She controls the tempo of our offense. She is just really well-rounded and she serves well too.
“She puts the pressure on the other team. She mixes the ball up and makes us hard to defend.”
West Branch started a different lineup in the third set after winning the first two quickly.
The Lady Warriors went down 8-2. thanks to Malayna Boring, who served up four point for the Lady Crushers.
West Branch used one of its timeouts in the set, and subbed in more of its starters, which helped them clost the game to 18-17.
A six-point service run from Glace helped give the hosts a 24-20 advantage.
The Lady Warriors got the game point on a kill by Katrina Cowder to take the match.
West Branch improved 21-1 overall. The Lady Warriors host Homer-Center on Thursday, which received a bye in the playoffs after Glendale withdrew.
“It’s a big game. Homer-Center is really talented. They have a lot of good hitters and they have really good balance. I think it is going to be a good matchup for us.
“We are going to be ready.”