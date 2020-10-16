ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team honored its five seniors before Thursday’s match with rival Bellwood-Antis.
Corrin Evans, Morgan Glace, Ella Miller, Emma Morlock and Taylor Myers the got straight to work, but the Lady Warriors got off to a sluggish start.
The Lady Blue Devils led 10-3 before the Lady Warriors finally kicked it into gear.
West Branch got a nine-point service run from Taylor Myers and some key passes from Glace, which set up the Lady Warriors’ hitters to take the 25-15 victory.
“The jayvee was on fire and they set us up pretty well,” said West Branch head coach Terry Trude. “They did a good job tonight. I was hoping the varsity would start with that same fire, but I thought Bellwood came out with a little bit more energy. They were making plays and we were sluggish.
“Once the girls realized they were down a little bit, they had to push to play at a higher level and they did. We are very proud of them for that.”
West Branch went up 4-0 in the first set, before Bellwood-Antis got a sideout.
The teams traded points back and forth before the Lady Warriors started to pull away. A key service run from Evans helped the hosts widen the lead to 21-14 before going on to win 25-14.
Evans had 11 service points on the night, including two aces.
West Branch had little trouble taking the third set, with several nice service runs and some big play up front.
Myers and Morlock each had three kills in the set, while Miller had five service points.
“Our five seniors have been crucial to keeping our program relevant,” Trude said. “They have worked real hard since they’ve been young.
“We had have a setter, a middle, an outside, a defensive specialist and an opposite in that group that came up together. They have been great role models for the team.
“Their goal was to still make us relevant and I think we still are. They are always worried about that. But all they can do is keep playing and have fun.
“They’ve been a fun group to coach and I am really proud of them. They are a great group of kids.”
West Branch went on to win that set 25-11.
Glace finished the game with 32 assists. Myers tallied 16 kills, 12 service points and two aces.
Miller had 10 kills and nine service points. Morlock added 15 digs and seven kills.
Meghan Cantolina netted 10 digs and six kills.
West Branch improved to 14-1 overall.
The Lady Warriors travel to Hollidaysburg on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Lady Warriors also won the junior varsity game in two sets to improve to 15-0.