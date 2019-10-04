BELLWOOD — Sometimes, you just have to credit your opponent.
“(Bellwood-Antis) is not (7-0) for no reason,” West Branch coach Kevin Hubler said. “They’re a good football team. You want to beat good football teams, you got to play good football and we didn’t do that tonight.”
The Bellwood-Antis Blue Devils did that just from the start as they went on to pummel West Branch, 50-14, Friday night at Memorial Field.
“Bellwood’s a good football team, not going to take anything from them,” Hubler said. “We need to play better than we did.”
The Blue Devils wasted no time putting this game out of reach thanks to a pair of touchdowns by Nick Plank who racked up 75 yards on one drive to help put the home team up 21-0 after just one quarter.
Trevor Miller added a 10-yard pass to Connor Gibbons as part of the early outburst.
The second quarter West Branch did manage to do make it manageable as Ayden Gutierrez launched a 78-yard bomb to Eddie Dale to cut the deficit down to 14.
It wouldn’t get any better for the Warriors.
Bellwood on the ensuing drive answered with a 15-yard pass from Miller to Owen Shedlock and it would be later followed up by safety as the Warriors were called for intentional grounding in the end zone.
There was no answer for the Blue Devil ground game which outrushed the Warriors by a staggering 440-84.
Plank led the charge racking up 239 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns and Gibbons — who was making his first star— recorded 105 yards on nine attempts and a receiving score.
“They want to pound the football, and they’re pretty darn good at it,” Hubler said.
“Our offensive line has done a really good job this year,” Bellwood-Antis coach Nick Lovrich said. “Tonight was no different. Our backs hit the holes hard, had some nice runs, good ball security.
“Our passing game helped open up the running game. It was a really well rounded offense.”
Hubler felt that Friday night as the whole season in a nutshell.
“Those first 21 points felt like they happened in a hurry. They came out and punched us in the mouth, and we didn’t respond right away. In the second quarter I felt that we did.
“Our M.O. Missing defensively, missed opportunities offensively, some open receivers we didn’t get the ball to, some penalties ... those are big things you need to be able to do to beat teams like Bellwood.”
The Warriors will look to get back in the win column next week at home with Williamsburg.