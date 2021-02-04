The West Branch girls played a tough first half against visiting Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday night, but the Lady Eagles got the better of them in the third quarter en route to a 47-36 victory.
“BEA is an athletic team,” said Lady Warriors head coach Justin Koleno. “We knew they would be fast and physical coming in. I thought we matched up well for the most part, but (Sarah) Holler was a handful in the paint.
“The did a good job running through her.”
The Lady Warriors were outscored 12-2 in the third quarter with their lone points coming from Jenna Mertz.
It was a much different scenario in the first half, as West Branch led 8-3 after one quarter.
The Lady Eagles bounced back to take the 20-17 lead into the half. Holler had all nine of her points in the frame.
Bald Eagle Area converted on an and-1 and got buckets from Kierra Serb and Maddie Perry to take the 27-19 lead.
“Our offense went cold in the third quarter and they played well with the lead.”
The Lady Warriors finally got a bucket from Mertz midway through the third, but the damage was already done.
West Branch got as close as 34-27 in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get any closer, as the Lady Eagles hit 8-of-10 free throws down the stretch to set the final at 47-36.
“We are improving with every game,” said Koleno. “That pressure may have bested us from the start if this was game one. We have a lot to be optimistic about and still a lot to work on.”
Mertz led West Branch with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Tory Kalke added nine points.
Perry led the Lady Eagles with 18 points. Holler finished with 14 rebounds, while Serb had nine.
The Lady Warriors dropped to 2-2 overall. West Branch travels to Glendale tonight.
In the junior varsity game, West Branch was a 28-24 winner.
Bald Eagle Area—47
Onder 1 1-2 3, G. Cingle 2 0-0 4, Perry 5 7-9 18, Holler 4 1-2 9, Serb 1 4-4 6, Hoover 2 2-4 7, Snyder 0 0-2 0, Bucha 0 0-0 0, C. Cingle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 15-23 47.
West Branch—36
S. Betts 3 1-2 7, Miller 0 0-0 0, Kalke 4 0-0 9, Parks 0 0-0 0, Mertz 5 4-4 16, McGonigal 0 0-0 0, Godin 0 0-0 0, Cowder 0 0-0 0, H. Betts 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 5-6 36.
Three-pointers: Perry, Hoover. Kalke, Mertz 2.
Score by Quarters
Bald Eagle Area 5 15 12 15—47
West Branch 8 9 2 17—36