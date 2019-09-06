CLAYSBURG — Trailing Claysburg-Kimmel 6-0 late in the first quarter, West Branch mounted a long drive and was on the verge of scoring the tying touchdown.
On the 13th play of the drive from the C-K 12, West Branch tried to sneak QB Ayden Gutierrez through the middle of Bulldogs’ defense, but Levi Brown took the ball away from the senior signal caller, bounced away from the pile of players and sprinted 89 yards for a touchdown.
“There was a huge pileup. I came in, hit him hard and my hand slipped in on the ball. I just started ripping on it,” Brown said. “The second pull I got it out. It was wide open from there.”
Instead of being tied or in the lead heading to the second quarter, West Branch was down 12-0 and never recovered.
Claysburg scored three more touchdowns for a 32-0 halftime and went on to 39-13 victory that dropped the Warriors record to 0-3 on the season.
“That was a huge momentum swing,” WB coach Kevin Hubler said. “The first two weeks we were a big play offense, especially through the air. In the first half, we were moving the ball more consistently than we have all year, but we shot in ourselves in the foot with the fumble then an interception near the end zone.”
On the ensuing drive, Gutierrez was sacked for a 17-yard loss, and the Warriors were forced to punt.
Claysburg’s Seth Mussellman then ripped of a 43-yard gain on a counter play ahead of Corey Chamberlain’s 3-yard TD run that put the Bulldogs up 20-0.
West Branch moved the ball into Claysburg territory on its next possession, but Preston Bush made a leaping intercpetion of a Gutierrez pass, pinning the ball against his helmet and coming down with the ball at the 15.
After Kobe Harr raced for 55-yards on another counter play, Joseph Noah second short touchdown run of the game gave Claysburg a 26-0 edge.
It looked like that would be the halftime score, but the Bulldogs struck again.
Chamberlain hit Noah in stride along the West Branch sideline on 3rd-and-10, and Noah raced to the end zone for a 68-yard score with 39 seconds left in the half.
Harr opened the second half with a 69-yard kickoff return then scored on a 2-yard run moments later for a 39-0 lead.
West Branch got on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter on a Gutierrez 3-yard touchdown run. Landen Pase scored on a 7-yard run with just six seconds remaining to set the final score.
“I thought the kids came out in the second half and played ball,” Hubler said. “You don’t ever want to be put in that position, but you see what your team’s made of being down 32-0 at halftime. Who wants to play and who wants to go home. The guys we put out there battled. I was happy with that.”