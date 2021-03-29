ALLPORT — The West Branch baseball team has just five letterwinners returning for the 2021 season, with just three of those having significant varsity experience.
The Warriors have 12 freshmen on their roster this season, but head coach Dave Learish said the team is just excited to get back out on the diamond.
“It is very good to get back to competing,” Learish said. “Most of our players were able to play last summer to some degree. It was strange missing last year.
“With missing last year, both the sophomores and freshman are in a new learning situation.”
Returning letterwinners Doug Kolesar, Kyle Moore, Zack Tiracorda, Owen Graham and Anthony Guglielmi will be expected to help anchor a team with very little varsity experience.
“We only return three players with decent varsity experience this year,” said Learish. “We have lost a few athletes to injury and a few who decided not to participate this year, so we have a significant amount of younger athletes.
“Our current juniors have had some experience as freshmen but missed a valuable year with a great group of leaders during the COVID shut down.”
One thing that did help was the fact that some participated in the Federation League, which was made up of players solely from West Branch.
“There were a couple of athletes that played a lot of Fed League and a couple that played just part time,” Learish said. “Playing at that level definitely helps prepare young players for playing at a different level. The benefit is maximized when someone works to get better no matter where they play.”
Playing is the key in Learish’s mind. After losing last season to COVID, the Warriors still face a lot of challenges following the regulations put together by the school district, PIAA and state to keep athletes safely playing.
“Last fall I contemplated some of these issues,” said Learish. “Some I did not expect and some I did. It crossed my mind that spring sports could be a challenge this year again for the reason that many students are weary from the masks, the social distancing, and the lack of normal life. I see this in the classroom and some sports have seen a decline in participation.
“I think overcoming the mental challenge of our current status is one of the huge obstacles that our athletes must work through. We have seen success all year in other sports, but the overall stress of school, remote, cyber learning, and such have made this time of year much more difficult. Everything takes more time at school because of the COVID precautions.”
The Warriors will also struggle in the pitching department. The team lost two pitchers it may have had last season.
“That is an area we were hit hard with the athletes not returning,” said Learish. “We were working with many the last two years trying to groom them to compete at the varsity level.
“We are thin in experience but we will utilize Owen Graham, Zack Tiracorda, Doug Kolesar, Anthony Guglielmi, Kyle Moore, and probably freshman Luke Liptak will see some action. We have some other young pitchers that we are spending time with to hopefully prepare them if needed this year and for the future.”
West Branch does have some power on the offensive side of the ball with returners Kolesar, Moore and Zack Tiracorda at the plate.
“Doug, Zack and Kyle have the ability to hit,” said Learish. “Hitting is a process that takes time over a few years to get new habits formed. Some adjust quicker than others and it takes hard work. We hope to put this area together more often than the past few years, but hitting can come and go with even the best of hitters.”
Learish said since his team is so young, he is still trying to figure out where to put everyone to optimize their potential.
“This has been very challenging overall as we try to move people around to fit into a thin varsity lineup,” he said. “There is potential for a few younger players to contribute and we need to see who is confident and who can perform on the field. On normal years we are able to have open gyms leading up to the season to help teach skills, but this year COVID has prevented this.”
Still, the team will be forced to put younger players out on the diamond to fill out its roster.
“Luke Liptak, Tyler Biggans, Zach McGonigal, and Logan Folmar have had more innings with some scrimmage playing time this past week, but we have some others who may help us at different times and in different ways,” said Learish. “Austin Kerin has shown he can handle the bat so far.”
Learish said the goal for the team is to conintue to improve and compete in each game.
“Our goals are to compete as these athletes are able,” he said. “This is ultimately our goal each year, but talent varies and expectations can rise and fall some. The competition is tough in our leagues, so competing with these teams is a yearly goal.
“We have some talent that does not have much varsity experience due to losing the last season, so we hope these guys will step up and contribute. I really feel that the level of competition has improved in Central PA overall, so many schools have solid programs. Schools that are thriving have some great local programs with more kids participating.”
Learish will be assisted by Tom Lannen and Aaron Tiracorda. Jim Emigh, Ed Kyler and Josh Lannen are volunteer coaches.
“We are glad to finally compete, and I do want to send a shout out to those 2020 seniors who never got to have their final seasons,” said Learish. “It feels like unfinished business for those athletes and parents, and I hope that all our kids, parents, and coaches realize what we have and do not take things for granted. Be thankful, have fun, and work hard.”
West Branch opened its season on Saturday with a 6-5 loss to Bellwood-Antis. The Warriors return to action on Tuesday, hosting Glendale.
Roster
Seniors
*Doug Kolesar, *Kyle Moore.
Juniors
*Owen Graham, *Anthony Guglielmi, *Zack Tiracorda.
Sophomores
Elias Dillon, Logan Folmar, John Stavola.
Freshmen
Tyler Biggans, Noah Emigh, Austin Kerin, Luke Liptak, Zack McGonigal, Brody Rothrock, Nick Stavola, Ethan Thompson, Isaac Tiracorda, Ryan Wood, Zane Woodling, Tyler Wilson.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
30—Glendale.
April
6—at Mount Union. 8—Moshannon Valley. 12—at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m. 13—at Juniata Valley. 15—at Williamsburg. 19—at Harmony. 20—at Claysburg-Kimmel, 4 p.m. 22—at Bellwood-Antis. 26—Harmony. 27—at Glendale. 29—Mount Union. 30—at Tyrone.
May
3—Philipsburg-Osceola. 4—at Moshannon Valley. 6—Juniata Valley. 10—Curwensville. 11—Williamsburg. 13—Claysburg-Kimmel.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.