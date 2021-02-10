After losing a heartbreaker at the buzzer to Harmony on Monday, the West Branch boys basketball team rebounded with an 83-62 victory over another Moshannon Valley League opponent — Glendale — on Tuesday night.
The Warriors had four players in double figures, including senior Trenton Bellomy, who had 22 points, including five treys.
“It was a good team effort tonight,” said West Branch head coach Danny Clark. “We responded after a tough defeat and got back to what we do best.”
One of those things is draining the long ball consistently, which the Warriors did, netting 11 three-pointer on the night.
Once it settled into a rhythm, West Branch started driving to the hoop and converting.
The Warriors led 21-15 after one, with Bellomy, Doug Kolesar and Zack Tiracorda each scoring six points.
Tiracorda ended the night with 14 points, while Kolesar netted 11.
“We made that extra pass tonight,” Clark said. “We drove it to the basket, but didn’t force it. We kicked it out for a high percentage shot. When we make two-four passes, we are very efficient.”
The Warriors led 43-26 at the half, holding Glendale’s leading scorer Ryan Sinclair to just six points in the first two frames.
The Vikings upped their scoring in the third quarter, thanks to four threes. Loegen Smeal had two of those threes and finished the night with six treys. He led Glendale in scoring with 23 points.
West Branch was able to hold a large lead thanks to the hot hand of Bellomy, who scored 13 of his points in the third quarter.
The Vikings found themselves in foul trouble early in the fourth. Sinclair, Justin Jasper and Landon Smeal all fouled out in the frame.
The Warriors looked to their bench for most of the final frame, getting outscored by Glendale 17-14 to set the final at 83-62.
“Hopefully we can build from this and continue to get better on both ends of the court,” Clark said.
Travis Rothrock was the other Warrior in double figures with 12. Kyle Kolesar pulled down 16 rebounds.
Sinclair ended up with 16 points and five rebounds. Jasper had eight rebounds and five points.
Glendale dropped to 1-5 overall, 0-2 in the Inter-County Conference and 0-3 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Vikings host Curwensville tonight.
West Branch improved to 7-2 overall, 7-1 in the ICC and 4-1 in the MVL. The Warriors host the Tide on Thursday night.
The junior varsity game was won by West Branch 62-38. Isaac Tiracorda had 27 for the Warriors, while teammate Zach McGonigal had 10. Justin Monahan led the Vikes with 11.
West Branch—83
Kopchik 2 0-0 5, Rothrock 4 3-6 12, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Carr 0 2-2 2, I. Tiracorda 3 2-6 8, Bellomy 8 1-4 22, Z. Tiracorda 7 0-0 14, D. Kolesar 3 2-2 11, K. Kolesar 0 5-8 5, Graham 0 0-2 0, Biggans 1 1-2 4. Totals: 28 16-32 83.
Glendale—62
Sinclair 7 2-2 16, Jasper 2 0-0 5, Lo. Smeal 7 3-4 23, Cree 0 1-4 1, La. Smeal 1 0-0 3, Holes 1 0-0 3, Monahan 3 0-2 7, Spencer 1 2-2 4. Totals: 22 8-14 62.
Three-pointers: Kopchik, Rothrock, Bellomy 5, D. Kolesar 3, Biggans. Jasper, Lo. Smeal 6, La. Smeal, Holes, Monahan.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 21 22 26 14—83
Glendale 15 11 19 17—62