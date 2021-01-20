ALLPORT — Despite having just four letterwinners back from last year’s 19-8 campaign that saw them go to the PIAA playoffs, West Branch head coach Danny Clark is excited about his team.
Back are Trenton Bellamy and Doug Kolesar, along with Camden Kopchik and Travis Rothrock. All four have plenty of varsity experience.
“As always, we expect the highest level of play from our letterwinners,” Clark said. “Trenton and Doug have been with me since they were freshman and we are going to rely on them as we have in the past few season. They led us to our first outright ICC Championship in my tenure with the help of our graduated seniors, who were a big part of that success as well.
“Cam and Travis were great off the bench last year for us. They gave us instant scoring and energy that the team needs. Towards the end of the season, those guys were playing more minutes than the starters. They bought into that, and just because you do not start, does not mean you are not playing, actually you are more than likely playing more.”
The Warriors will have to deal with the loss of starters Ayden Gutierrez and Dalton Kristofits, and Chance Eboch.
But having Bellamy back, who averaged 16.2 points last season and finished fourth in the state in three-pointers with 76, and Kolesar, who averaged 10.3 ppg and was second in the state in three-pointers made with 79 is big.
Those two have cemented their starting positions, while the other three may rotate between a host of players.
“Obviously, Trenton and Doug are starters,” Clark said. “The other three are up for grabs between Travis, Cam, Kyle Kolesar, Zach Tiracorda, Jackson Croyle, Owen Graham and freshman Sage Carr and Isaac Tiracorda.
“With that being said, I think we will have different starting lineups depending on the match-ups throughout the season.”
Clark said despite just having 15 players on the roster, it may be the most depth his teams have ever had.
“We have a lot of freshman up this year and five of them can really play and have a high basketball IQ and some will be getting varsity time,” he said. “As I mentioned Sage Carr who can play both ends at a high level, Isaac Tiracorda is going to be my point guard for the next four years. His quickness and tenacious defense is going to lead many steals and he can get to the rim.
“Tyler Biggans is going to be a force on the court, Zach McGonigal can shoot lights out, and Matt Erich does all the small things that goes unnoticed on the stat sheet. I am so excited for this 9th grade class and there is a few 8th graders in this same category.”
Still Clark says despite having a team of talented freshman, it won’t be easy to crack the starting lineup.
“With that being said, those freshman are going to have to earn their way on the court,” said Clark. “The experience that Zach, Kyle, Jackson, and Owen have gained over the past years is going to be tough for those freshmen to earn minutes especially early in the season. We rely on experience to get us through the first few games, but those guys need to bring it every day to practice and they have.
“The competition at practice is at an all-time high and there is not much of a drop off after Trenton and Doug.”
Clark said he has enjoyed practices so far because he is impressed with his team’s attitude.
“The competition is great,” he said. “Their willingness to listen and get better is fantastic. They know they got to bring it to practice/games every night because there is someone just waiting to take that spot away.”
Clark said the biggest thing for the team is finding someone to step up as a leader.
“However, we are still looking for a team leader,” he said. “That is my biggest concern for the team. The coaches cannot be the leaders of the team, That is on the players. They have to hold each other accountable and once we have that big things are in store. Hopefully, this happens sooner than later and it can be anyone.”
The Warriors will have just 10 practices in before playing in their first game on Friday night.
“We have been working on our conditioning as we always do,” Clark said. :Only having 10 practices before we start playing is crucial for us and how we play with our up-tempo and fast-paced offense.”
The Warriors are just excited to get the chance to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so happy to be back in the gym,” Clark said. “The excitement I see in their eyes is undeniable. Basketball has always been an escape from everything going on in your life, especially more this year. For over two hours you don’t have to worry about anything other than basketball. These guys are my family too and I love being around them. We are hopeful to get as many games in as we can.”
Clark said the goals have not changed from last year.
“We want to win our conferences, compete for a district title, and be in the state playoffs,” he said.
Eric McCracken will be assisting Clark again for the fifth year. Former players Ayden Gutierrez, Larry Cowder and Kody Trude will be helping throughout the season as will Clark’s mentor Bill Etchison.
West Branch opens the season on Friday at Claysburg-Kimmel.
Roster
Seniors
*Trenton Bellamy, Draven Kennedy, *Doug Kolesar, *Camden Kopchik, *Travis Rothrock.
Juniors
Jackson Croyle, Owen Graham, Zack Tiracorda.
Sophomores
Isiah Bloom, Kyle Kolesar.
Freshmen
Tyler Biggans, Sage Carr, Matt Erich, Zach McGonigal, Issac Tiracorda.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
January
22—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 25—Curwensville. 27—Moshannon Valley. 29—at Mount Union.
February
1—at Clearfield. 2—at Juniata Valley. 4—at Moshannon Valley. 5—Williamsburg. 8—at Harmony. 9—at Glendale. 12—Bellwood-Antis. 15—Claysburg-Kimmel. 16—Brookville. 19—at Williamsburg. 22—Juniata Valley. 23—Mount Union. 25—at Bellwood-Antis. 26—at Curwensville.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.