ALLPORT — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team held a 17-15 lead after one quarter with host West Branch on Wednesday evening and were down by just 7 at the half.
But a 32-10 run in the third quarter from the Warriors lifted them to an 83-42 victory on Senior Night.
“The first half we played right with them the entire time,” said Knights Justin Rydbom. “We played with energy. We played with heart. But, we didn’t have that in the second half. And the kids have to have that energy.
“Honestly, I thought Danny’s team came out in the second half and they wanted it more.”
Moshannon Valley forced several Warrior turnovers in the first quarter, with the Knights’ Trey Lyon dropping in six points off the miscues.
West Branch also forced 11 turnovers in the first half, but couldn’t get a handle on the ball early on.
“I think we had some home jitters,” said Warrior head coach Danny Clark. “But really we are just getting used to playing with each other.
“Friday was the first time we played with each other aside from practices. So we are still figuring it out.”
West Branch started to put things together in the second half, led by two clutch threes from Doug Kolesar.
But it was the draw-dropping 32 points in the third quarter that sealed the deal for the Warriors.
Freshman Sage Carr had three treys in the frame, while Travis Rothrock netted 8 points.
Six different WB players scored in the third, and a total of 10 players scored in the game.
“They beat us inside and I kind of let that happen, just to make a point to the guys of what we have to work on,” Clark said. “Then in the second half, we took it right to them and got a real comfortable lead in the third. We were playing real team basketball.”
West Branch closed out the fourth quarter on a 17-5 run, setting the final at 83-42.
Doug Kolesar and Rothrock each had 17 points on the night, while Kolesar also had 10 rebounds.
Carr and Trenton Bellamy each had 11 points, while Kyle Kolesar netted 11 rebounds and nine points.
Michael Kitko led the Knights with 11 points and nine rebounds. Lyon finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Jayden Coder added seven points and five rebounds.
“It’s just like in the Curwensville game,” said Rydbom. “We knew coming in that Bellamy and Kolesar were going to shoot the ball.
“We struggled with closing out. We didn’t close out hard enough. We gave them shots, which shouldn’t happen in our defense. They shouldn’t be able to get those wide-open looks.
“If we can put it all together like we did in the first half, we will be fine. We can be successful.”
Moshannon Valley fell to 0-3 overall, 0-2 in the Moshannon Valley League and 0-1 in the Inter-County Conference. The Knights head to Claysburg-Kimmel on Friday.
West Branch improved to 2-0 overall, 2-0 in the ICC and 1-0 in the MVL. The Warriors travel to Mount Union on Friday for a varsity only contest.
The junior varsity game was won by West Branch.
NOTES: Warrior seniors Camden Kopchik, Travis Rothrock, Trenton Bellamy, Dravin Kennedy and Doug Kolesar were honored before the game.
Moshannon Valley—42
Kitko 3 3-4 11, Hummel 0 0-0 0, Howard 1 0-0 2, Lyon 5 0-3 10, Shoemaker 2 1-5 5, Coder 3 1-4 7, Hansel 2 1-2 6, S. Kephart 0 0-1 0, Collins 0 1-2 1, T. Kephart 0 0-2 0, Shimmel 0 0-0 0, Gardner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-23 42.
West Branch—83
Kopchik 2 0-0 6, Rothrock 6 5-7 17, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Carr 4 0-0 11, I. Tiracorda 0 0-0 0, Bellamy 5 0-0 11, Z. Tiracorda 3 0-1 6, D. Kolesar 6 0-0 17, Graham 0 0-0 0, K. Kolesar 3 3-4 9, Biggans 1 0-0 2, McGonigal 1 0-0 3, Kennedy 0 1-2 1. 31 9-13 83.
Three-pointers: Kitko 2, Hansel. Kopchik 2, Carr 3, Bellamy, D. Kolesar 5, McGonigal.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 17 10 10 5—42
West Branch 15 19 32 17—83