ALLPORT — “Being different isn’t a bad thing. It just means you’re brave enough to be yourself.”
Fans of Harry Potter may recognize the quote from character Luna Lovegood, but for West Branch’s Ashley Mertz, being different is an every day reality.
Mertz, the daughter of Cheryl and John Kitko, started having extreme headaches during basketball season in 2017.
The headaches eventually started to effect her vision and she became very weak and had difficulty walking.
Mertz spent several nights in the hospital and made countless ER visits. Eventually after many tests including EKGs, MRIs and CAT scans, she was sent to a pediatric cardiologist at Geisinger in Danville.
It was there where Mertz was referred to a specialist at the Cleveland Clinic for testing for a condition called POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome).
At the Cleveland Clinic, Mertz was diagnosed with the condition through a tilt table test and a QSART test. She was also diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome and mast cell activation syndrome.
One of those conditions would be enough for any adult to struggle with. But, Mertz continued to play three sports (cross country, basketball and softball) after being diagnosed.
“POTS is considered an invisible illness,” Mertz said. “When people see me, they see a healthy 17-year-old student athlete. Something as simple as standing for the average person takes three times more energy for someone with POTS. The condition is more common than people believe, but unfortunately, it isn’t always diagnosed.”
Mertz still continues to fight the condition, which causes her blood pressure and pulse to rise to very high levels. The headaches are also a constant battle.
But Mertz has persevered, and despite not being able to run in many meets her senior year, she did complete basketball season — under the close eye of her parents, coach and the school’s athletic trainer.
“It takes an awful lot of hard work and determination to play sports,” Mertz said. “I have to drink 100-120 ounces of water daily at minimum. My body doesn’t retain salt, so in addition to eating salty foods, I take four salt tablets daily.
“I also workout daily to keep my body moving. I have been told that if I stop, I probably won’t be able to do it again. I need to stay active. I practice and play in pain every day. I play my hardest in every game.”
Mertz was the team’s leading scorer and started in every game, but the final few when her condition starting taking a toll again.
Still, Mertz finished out her high school basketball career with three letters. She has also lettered twice each in cross country and softball.
She says she is sad that she’ll miss the chance to finish out her high school career due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At first, I didn’t realize how much it would effect me,” she said. “But now since it has finally caused school to close, it has really opened up my eyes. I have been looking forward to softball season this entire year. We had big goals and were ready to win games. So to think I will never play the sport I am most passionate about is heart breaking.”
Mertz said she credits the late Lady Warriors softball coach Dennis Arnold, for always keep her focused.
“Dennis Arnold is a person that I will always look up to,” she said. “He was a great uncle and a great coach.
“Ever since I was young, I can always remember how much he cared about the sport of softball, and how he would go out of his way to show me different things and make me a better player.”
Mertz’s siblings are also into sports. Little sister Jenna plays soccer and basketball. Her stepbrother Trae played football and wrestled, while stepbrother Noah was on the cross country team.
In addition to sports, Mertz is also involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Varsity Club.
She also raises awareness about POTS by participating in local fundraising walks.
“With an illness not many people understand, it was comforting to meet people who get it,” Mertz said. “To see that there are people experiencing what you are going through helps.”
Mertz also gets help from a special friend — therapy dog in training Tobie.
“He is a Bernese Mountain dog,” Mertz said. “We got him in July 2019. He was four months old when we got him. He is being trained in deep pressure therapy. He alerts to extreme pulse changes and he is learning mobility assistance.”
There is no cure for POTS or its secondary conditions. Medicine and therapy can help, but Mertz will continue to have issues the rest of her life.
That doesn’t slow her down, however, as she plans to attend Mount Aloysius College in the fall majoring in their natural science program/pre-PA program where she will one day become a physician’s assistant.