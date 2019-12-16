ALLPORT — West Branch head coach Danny Clark was not happy with his team’s performance in the first quarter of Monday’s game against Moshannon Valley and was even a little down on the Warriors at times in the second despite a 34-18 halftime lead.
But his team responded in a big way coming out in the second half, shutting out the Black Knights 21-0 in the third quarter on the way to a 72-24 victory.
“We came out strong. I told them I wanted a quick start and not to let up, but we kind of let up and we were out of position on defense and out of position on our press. I was pretty upset. I subbed some guys in. I wasn’t excited about our effort. They got to passive on the defensive end.
“That’s a credit to our guys,” Clark said. “They ramped it up, made the extra pass and hit a couple in a row. When you do that, the confidence just comes. We’re a confident team. We’re a streaky, fun, fast-paced team.”
The Warriors opened the game the same way, going on a 9-3 run, but Mo Valley came back and held a 13-12 lead until late in the frame before a Travis Rothrock bucket gave the hosts a slim 14-13 advantage after one.
West Branch then went on a 10-0 run to start the second quarter, helped along by forcing six turnovers in the first two minutes of the frame.
Trenton Bellomy scored 14 of his game-high 26 points in the quarter, which the Warriors won 20-5.
“I set the guys down (during the first) and they responded,” Clark said. “We won the second quarter by 15. We (coaches) still weren’t totally pleased and the guys knew what I was going to say at halftime. And the guys responded and took it to another level.”
That was a 21-0 outburst in the third that took the Warriors’ 34-18 halftime advantage to a 55-18 lead heading to the fourth.
Bellomy had eight more points and a couple steals in the quarter to key the run.
“Trenton’s a playmaker,” Clark said. “He sparks this team. He had a couple and-1s, a couple steals, threes. When he does stuff like that it gets everybody excited. We get excited and it demoralizes the other team a little bit.”
Doug Kolesar added a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with five in the game to end his night with 15 points.
Meanwhile, the Black Knights followed up a 14-turnover second quarter with seven more in the third while shooting 0-of-10 from the field in the stanza.
Mo Valley went almost 11 minutes in the second half before scoring a basket.
“I feel like our guys lost their cool in the second quarter,” Mo Valley head coach Justin Rydbom said. “We expected their press and there was no reason why we couldn’t get past the pressure. We made too many mental mistakes in the second quarter, which snowballed into the third quarter.
“It’s a lack of confidence for our guys, but there is no reason for them to lack confidence. We have talent. We have a lot of talented ball players on our team. We just need to get out of our own way. If we get out of our own way we are going to start to execute and do some good things.”
West Branch won the fourth quarter 17-4, getting points from seven different players.
The Warriors shot 27-of-66 (41 percent) in the game, including 10-of-32 (31.3) from behind the arc.
Rothrock joined Bellomy and Kolesar in double figures with 10 points. Dalton Kristofits had seven points and nine rebounds, while Ayden Gutierrez scored seven points and dished out six assists.
“They shot well and they executed their game plan,” Rydbom said of the Warriors. “Coach Clark always has his guys ready. They are always prepared.”
Ben Murawski paced the Knights with seven points and added six rebounds. Joe Bacher added eight boards and Dalton Davis netted six points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Mo Valley slipped to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in both the ICC and Mo Valley League. The Black Knights return to action Dec. 27 at the Cambria Heights Tournament.
West Branch improved to 3-1 overall, 2-1 in the ICC and 1-0 in the MVL.
The Warriors host Curwensville on Wednesday.
West Branch won the jayvee game 72-25. Rothrock and Jackson Croyle led the Warriors with 15. Matt Boyer scored eight for the Knights.
Moshannon Valley—24
Kitko 1 0-0 3, E. Webb 2 0-0 4, Davis 3 0-0 6, Murawski 3 1-2 7, Bacher 2 0-0 4, Dufour 0 0-0 0, N. Webb 0 0-0 0, Hansel 0 0-0 0, Shoemaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-2 24.
West Branch—72
Bellomy 10 3-5 26, D. Kolesar 5 0-0 15, Eboch 0 1-2 1, Kristofits 2 3-6 7, Gutierrez 3 1-1 7, Dale 0 0-0 0, Rothrock 4 0-0 10, Tiracorda 1 0-0 2, Kopchik 1 0-0 2, K. Kolesar 0 0-0 0, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 1 0-0 2, Graham 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Renolds 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 8-14 72.
Three-pointers: Kitko. Kolesar 5, Bellomy 3, Rothrock 2.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 13 5 0 4—24
West Branch 14 20 21 17—72